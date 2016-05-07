Make the most of space under your staircase

How about creating a little indoor garden with the space under the stairs? Indoor plants beautify the house and contribute to a better air quality in the house. Plants also help us psychologically, emotionally, and mentally. We feel better and perform better when we are around plants. What other reason could you possibly need to be convinced that an indoor garden under the stairs is a great idea?

Pictured here, we see a stone garden with a few medium sized plants adding a natural feel and some greenery to the home. The wooden parquet staircase and floor enhance the natural feel and create a soothing vibe in the house.