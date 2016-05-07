Make the most of space under your staircase

The space under the staircase is often under-utilised when actually it could be used for so many different things. The burden of space constraints at home can be reduced by utilising the space under the stairs. For example, you can use the space under the staircase to store shoes, create a study area, or perhaps even integrate a custom-made aquarium. This idea guide is here to give you tips on how to use the space under the staircase. We hope you will be able to gather some inspiration and good ideas for utilising the space under the staircase through this idea guide. Let's browse through some of these creative, imaginative, and space efficient ideas.
The space under the stairs could be used as a place to cleverly hang coats and put away shoes when one comes into the house. A coat hanger by the door does the trick too, but it takes up space, looks messy, and then always stands the chance of falling over. A coat hanger area under the stairs is discreet, neat, and saves space. Pictured here, we also see a shoe rack that conveniently hides away all the shoes out of sight.
How about creating a little indoor garden with the space under the stairs? Indoor plants beautify the house and contribute to a better air quality in the house. Plants also help us psychologically, emotionally, and mentally. We feel better and perform better when we are around plants. What other reason could you possibly need to be convinced that an indoor garden under the stairs is a great idea?
Pictured here, we see a stone garden with a few medium sized plants adding a natural feel and some greenery to the home. The wooden parquet staircase and floor enhance the natural feel and create a soothing vibe in the house.
The space under the stairs could be used to create cozy little nook for a seating area. It could possibly be a reading area, or just big enough for a love seat for two. Either way it's nice to have special corners in the house where you can sort of hide away.
Pictured here, we see a unique setting with two floating wooden staircases opposite each other and a wooden platform in the middle. The beautiful wooden platform in the middle is ideal to be used as a seating platform. All you need to do is to throw a few comfy cushions on the platform, and you have a nice seating area against the wall.
For homes with space constraints, the space under the staircase should be utilised for storage. Custom-made cupboards or drawers can be built into the area under the stairs, or you could just place cabinets or cupboards that fit, under the stairs. Either way, you'll be saving loads of space.
If you're lacking space for a pooja room or pooja corner, use the space under the staircase. After all, you don't need much space for a pooja room anyway. All you need is an altar or some sort of platform or shelf for placing the deities, oil lamps, incense, and perhaps a few trays for placing offerings. Make sure you add some bright lights under the stairs to keep the space well lighted up as it is highly inauspicious to have a dark pooja room.
Yes, it's an aquarium under the stairs! Pictured here, we see a custom made aquarium that was built to fit under the stairs, giving it a unique shape with unusual angles for an aquarium. If you don't need the space under the stairs for storage, and you're not the kind that grows plants, then consider having an aquarium with the extra space instead.The aquarium under the stairs will not only beautify your house, but also give you a new hobby and several new pets. The beautiful aquarium pictured here is designed by AquariumGroup, a business based in the United Kingdom.
The space under the stairs can be used to create a study space or a play area for children. It could also be used as a work space or home office. Pictured here, we see that quite a large spacious desk manages to fit under the stairs and create a nice study space and play area for children. Shelves have also been fitted on the walls to create space for books and toys. Blurring the lines between play and study is the most effective way to get children to learn. We hope you managed to gather some good tips on how to use the space under the stairs efficiently through this idea guide. For more related inspiration and ideas, have a look at 6 storage ideas for small corridors and passageways.