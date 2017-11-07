The 5 best cities in India to live and have a home

When we choose a city to live in, it is usually influenced by where we work, where our family is based or where there are opportunities for whatever we want to achieve. However, if we had a choice to decide where we could build or buy a house of our own, there’s a lot to be considered before we pick a city that suits us.

Undeniably, cities have their charm not only because they are more developed and offer greater mobility but also for the cultural and educational opportunities that they present to us and our families. Of course, financial viability is another important aspect to consider before we build or buy. Based on these variables, we have created for you a list of the 5 best cities in India to live and own a home.