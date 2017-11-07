The 5 best cities in India to live and have a home

When we choose a city to live in, it is usually influenced by where we work, where our family is based or where there are opportunities for whatever we want to achieve. However, if we had a choice to decide where we could build or buy a house of our own, there’s a lot to be considered before we pick a city that suits us.
Undeniably, cities have their charm not only because they are more developed and offer greater mobility but also for the cultural and educational opportunities that they present to us and our families. Of course, financial viability is another important aspect to consider before we build or buy. Based on these variables, we have created for you a list of the 5 best cities in India to live and own a home.
Who wouldn’t want to live in a city that has everything on offer, whether it’s education, culture or accessibility to almost anything that you could think of? Besides tremendous opportunities for work or business, India’s capital has an unmatched charm because it blends the old with the new. Modern luxury apartments stand beside ancient monuments. Every neighbourhood has its own little market area, which makes day-to-day living so convenient. While home prices are not cheap, it’s a small compromise to make for the advantages of living in the Capital. Of course, when we say New Delhi, we also mean the NCR (National Capital Region), including Noida and Gurgaon, among others, where you can get modern apartments at lower prices, if a flat in the centre of the city is beyond your budget. If you want to have everything within easy access, but want to enjoy peace and quiet, a farmhouse in the suburbs, like the one in this image, is the ultimate dream home in Delhi.
The towering skyline might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but Mumbai is second to none when it comes to culture, education and mobility. As the commercial capital of the country, jobs are aplenty. Add to this the charm of Bollywood, the friendly people and the gorgeous seascape bordering the coast, and it’s hard to resist the thought of owning a house or an apartment in Mumbai. Needless to say, the prices in central areas are not affordable for the average homeowner. However, move away into the suburbs, and you will find modern apartments at relatively lower prices. If you can get one on a higher floor with a sea view… now that’s the life!
Contact a professional when you buy an apartment or house, so that you benefit from design that highlights the best features of your home, whether its a marvelous view or a lovely garden.
If you are a fan of the quieter life, then, owning a home in the southern metropolis of Chennai is the best option. While the city is a commercial centre and is known for its culture and quality of education, you will find life goes by at a much slower pace than some of the other cities in India. Chennai is also known to be more traditional than some of the other metropolises, and has the advantage of being located on the coast with long stretches of beautiful beaches. So, if you value tradition or would like to live in a city where you can visit the beach at least on the weekends, this is the perfect place to own a home.
For those who can’t handle the extreme climate of New Delhi or the coastal air in Mumbai and Chennai, Pune is a great choice owing to its salubrious climate and green surroundings. A small industrial town, which has only in the recent years burgeoned into a large automotive and IT hub, besides a centre for higher education, the city has a youthful vibe. Life is a lot more laid back than in the capital cities, but with easy accessibility by road to Mumbai and good connectivity by air to other Indian cities, it’s a charming place to live, if you like a bustle that doesn’t go into overdrive. Home prices in Pune are also lower than what you would encounter in the bigger metropolises.
Once a pensioner’s paradise, Bangalore has grown leaps and bounds to become a busy IT city that has only a few quieter areas to showcase its past. While its traffic snarls are a renowned nightmare, the city is designed to have everything accessible in every neighbourhood, whether it’s offices, schools, malls or markets. If you are fortunate to find a perfect apartment or villa in proximity to your workplace and your children’s school, you have it made, because like Pune, the pleasant all-year temperatures, the greenery and the laidback people make Bangalore one of the best places to live in India.
