4 house plans in 3D that will inspire you to design your own home

When you want to build your own house, there’s always a niggling doubt about how it’s going to turn out. Will the layout be perfect with sufficient space in every area? With the space that you have, should you go in for an open plan in the social areas or partition it to keep the dining area and kitchen private? If these thoughts are running through your head, you are not alone.
With modern technology, house plans can be recreated in 3D to give you a better idea of the allocation of space and the accessibility. In fact, you can even decide how much furniture is ideal in each room, or which furnishings will work best.
In this ideabook, we present four 3D house plans that will demonstrate the advantage of being able to visualize the spaces in your home even before it is built. Let’s take a tour!
This 3D plan helps to visualize the exact arrangement of space, right down to the location of the wardrobes in each room, in this two-bedroom house with a rectangular layout. As you can see, partitions are placed cleverly to provide privacy without eliminating the feel of spaciousness. The living room is separated from the dining area and open kitchen by a partition wall on which the television is mounted. The bedrooms and bathrooms are located off a corridor leading from the living room. While the master bedroom enjoys maximum privacy with an attached bath and walk-in wardrobe, the second bedroom has a shared bathroom.
In a square layout, incorporating all the essential spaces can pose a challenge, but being able to see a 3D plan helps to utilize the areas more efficiently. In this house, the space is divided equally between the social and private rooms. In one half, the living area is separated from the kitchen by a wall while the narrow dining space can be seen through the open doorway. In the other half, both the bedrooms are tucked away behind a small passageway that connects to the social area. The bedrooms are identical in size. However, the master bedroom has the benefit of an en suite bathroom, while the second bedroom has a shared bathroom.
This spacious one-bedroom unit has a large living area that is separated from the dining area and open kitchen by a wall. While the available space could have been used to squeeze in two tiny bedrooms, priority has been given to maximizing comfort and airiness. The single bedroom is spacious and has a luxuriously large walk-in closet and a bathroom that is big enough to accommodate a bath tub. Using 3D plans is helpful in giving a better idea of how spaces can be put to maximum use based on the homeowner’s requirements.
Unlike the previous 3D plan, this one gives more importance to the social spaces. The open plan merges the living and dining rooms, while the kitchen is partially behind walls, but still easily accessible through an open doorway. The bedroom is spacious, but in this case, storage is offered by the built-in closet unlike the large walk-in wardrobe in the previous plan. The bathroom too is smaller, but has all the essentials incorporated.
3D plans do more than helping to visualize layouts. They can also be used to get an idea of how colour schemes and textures work in combination with the rest of the home. When you want to see what your home will look like once everything, including the interior decoration is in place, a 3D plan can present it to you, although in a miniature version.
