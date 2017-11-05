4 house plans in 3D that will inspire you to design your own home

When you want to build your own house, there’s always a niggling doubt about how it’s going to turn out. Will the layout be perfect with sufficient space in every area? With the space that you have, should you go in for an open plan in the social areas or partition it to keep the dining area and kitchen private? If these thoughts are running through your head, you are not alone.

With modern technology, house plans can be recreated in 3D to give you a better idea of the allocation of space and the accessibility. In fact, you can even decide how much furniture is ideal in each room, or which furnishings will work best.

In this ideabook, we present four 3D house plans that will demonstrate the advantage of being able to visualize the spaces in your home even before it is built. Let’s take a tour!