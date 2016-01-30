The top roofing materials for your home

The most practical material for your roof will depend on the type of house you are building and the area where you will be building. There are many considerations to make when deciding on the most practical roof for your house; what is your budget? What roof is recommended by the architect? What roof will best suit the style of the house? What roof material will be safest? How long do you want the roof to last? You may want to have the environmentally friendly and very attractive wood roof, although if there is a history of fire in the area clay tiles may be a more practical option. In a way similar asphalt is a very economic option for a roof, although it may not last as long as a metal roof. It may be a more practical option to spend a little bit more for the longer life of this roof.

When choosing the right roof type for your home there are many things to consider. While it may initially seem like the choice of roof type is based on aesthetic qualities only, there are several other more important consideration that need to be made. When choosing a roof consider not only the budget you have but also the environmental credentials, the lifespan of the roof material, the weight and fire resistance. While concrete is a very strong and fire resistant roofing, it can be very expensive. Asphalt is one of the most economical ways of roofing a house, although it is not the most environmentally friendly options. These are just a few options for roofing materials. For more inspiration on home building materials see A Contemporary Home in Wood.