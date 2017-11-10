A modern and well planned Hyderabad home

Trendy designs and modern furniture go a long way to make a home attractive and liveable. And this Hyderabad residence is proof of that. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Shree Lalitha Consultants, this home is an example of perfect space planning and comfortable decor. Despite the lack of many interior walls, all functional areas are demarcated nicely and yet the abode looks open and airy. Soft neutrals like cream and white and grey dominate all rooms for a bright and soothing effect. Wooden elements appear here and there for contrast and warmth though. But the kitchen is a lively and bold affair in red and black, and will leave you impressed for sure. So, read on to know more.
Glossy red, black and white cabinets make this contemporary kitchen stunning. The layout is spacious enough for easy movement, while windows bring in natural light.
The moment you enter the home, you will have the dining space on your left and living area on the right. Note how a difference in floor levels demarcates these two zones without hampering the open and spacious feel of the home. The wooden entrance door and furniture look elegant yet minimal. A single potted green adds freshness to the space.
Note how the idle nook under the staircase has been utilised to accommodate a beautiful aquarium and wooden drawers for storing odds and ends. Beige stones clad the staircase column as well as the wall for an earthy ambiance.
Though simple, the dining area looks inviting with its sleek chairs, a neat console table on the right and a couple of cabinets with red door frames. The white and grey environment looks classy.
We love how the wall on the other side of the staircase has been used to build a large wardrobe with wooden doors. A lot of things can be easily stored here to keep the home uncluttered.
From this angle, you can see how all the walls in this kitchen have been smartly utilised for storage. The fridge and other appliances have been neatly accommodated as well.
Whites and greys make the master bedroom soothing and calm. The wooden wardrobe adds a warm and contrasting touch, while the family photos lend personality and charm. The decor is minimal for a relaxing experience.
