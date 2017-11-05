7 images of comfortable diwan double beds for your home

A diwan which initially originated in the Middle Eastern countries as a comfortable piece of couch-like furniture soon became popular world-wide. The beauty of this furniture is in its versatility. Diwan can be used as a comfortable couch to sit and relax during day and sleep in night. Over the period of time, this humble piece of furniture has gone through many changes. What we have brought for you today is the modified and customized version of diwan double beds. Our designers have worked really hard to come up with some innovative designs that will suit any modern home.

Let’s dive in to take some inspiration.