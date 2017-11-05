Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 images of comfortable diwan double beds for your home

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
homify Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

A diwan which initially originated in the Middle Eastern countries as a comfortable piece of couch-like furniture soon became popular world-wide. The beauty of this furniture is in its versatility. Diwan can be used as a comfortable couch to sit and relax during day and sleep in night. Over the period of time, this humble piece of furniture has gone through many changes. What we have brought for you today is the modified and customized version of diwan double beds. Our designers have worked really hard to come up with some innovative designs that will suit any modern home.

Let’s dive in to take some inspiration.

1. Royal red

daughter's room A Mans Creation Modern style bedroom
A Mans Creation

daughter's room

A Mans Creation
A Mans Creation
A Mans Creation

A comfortable diwan double bed in red looks regal and elegant. Throw in some cushions in the day to make it a relaxing couch and use in the night to sleep. In apartments where the rooms are counted you really need one such diwan bed for friends and guests who plan to stay after the late night parties.

2. Peek-a-boo

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This looks interesting, isn’t it? A modern twist to the good old diwan! Pull out to make it a double bed and hide it when not needed.

​3. Book lovers delight

Study Room With window Seating Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Study Room With window Seating

Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

A diwan placed near the window and framed with shelves all over for books; this design is ideal for all the book lovers who can’t fall asleep without a book in hand.

4. Slumber party

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS, AIS Designs AIS Designs Modern nursery/kids room Property,Furniture,Couch,Orange,Living room,Lighting,Architecture,Interior design,Table,Floor
AIS Designs

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

A diwan double bed will be a blessing in children’s room. There will be enough space to play and then sleep for all. If the space is there why not use it.

​5. The modern shape

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Be innovative and bold! A round diwan bed for two will look modern and feel elegant. This change in the shape will be admired by all.

6. Delightfully young

Residential 1, Falcon Resources Falcon Resources Modern style bedroom
Falcon Resources

Residential 1

Falcon Resources
Falcon Resources
Falcon Resources

The teenager of the house will love you for it. This comfortable couch can become bed when required. Just fold it when not needed as bed to create some extra space for movement.

​7. Gazebo under the sky

Nikhil patel residence, Dipen Gada & Associates Dipen Gada & Associates Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Sky,Property,Building,Shade,Couch,Interior design,Houseplant,Outdoor furniture,Wood
Dipen Gada &amp; Associates

Nikhil patel residence

Dipen Gada & Associates
Dipen Gada &amp; Associates
Dipen Gada & Associates

Imagine sitting with your friends and family in a comfortable diwan basking under the winter sun or lying on the double bed with your partner in clear night gazing the stars. This is stunning!

For more ideas for diwan, click here.

This Bangalore house is full of stylish designs
Which of these modern diwan double beds is your favourite? We are waiting to hear from you.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks