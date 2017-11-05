7 images of comfortable diwan double beds for your home

A diwan which initially originated in the Middle Eastern countries as a comfortable piece of couch-like furniture soon became popular world-wide. The beauty of this furniture is in its versatility. Diwan can be used as a comfortable couch to sit and relax during day and sleep in night. Over the period of time, this humble piece of furniture has gone through many changes. What we have brought for you today is the modified and customized version of diwan double beds. Our designers have worked really hard to come up with some innovative designs that will suit any modern home.
Let’s dive in to take some inspiration.
A comfortable diwan double bed in red looks regal and elegant. Throw in some cushions in the day to make it a relaxing couch and use in the night to sleep. In apartments where the rooms are counted you really need one such diwan bed for friends and guests who plan to stay after the late night parties.
This looks interesting, isn’t it? A modern twist to the good old diwan! Pull out to make it a double bed and hide it when not needed.
A diwan placed near the window and framed with shelves all over for books; this design is ideal for all the book lovers who can’t fall asleep without a book in hand.
A diwan double bed will be a blessing in children’s room. There will be enough space to play and then sleep for all. If the space is there why not use it.
Be innovative and bold! A round diwan bed for two will look modern and feel elegant. This change in the shape will be admired by all.
The teenager of the house will love you for it. This comfortable couch can become bed when required. Just fold it when not needed as bed to create some extra space for movement.
Imagine sitting with your friends and family in a comfortable diwan basking under the winter sun or lying on the double bed with your partner in clear night gazing the stars. This is stunning!
