An aesthetic and functional home in Hyderabad

A beautiful home that combines several modern elements with the basic needs of a home to create a space that is appealing both visually and emotionally. The connections you make with space has to do with what your requirements are and a creativity to present it elegantly and stylishly. This has been accomplished beautifully by the Interior Designers & Decorators at Shree Lalitha Consultants from Hyderabad. With a wonderful choice of accessories and furnishing that brighten the room and create a home that is both lovely and lively. While wooden elements are used all around the home to bring warmth and elegance, the lighter palette sets the right tone for a contemporary look.
This beautiful space which could be used as a dining area gives serene and calm vibes. The colours are similar to the tones used in the Sitting Room, giving it continuity. The wooden doors to the rooms along with the panelling work done on the roof keep the interiors and design consistent. The choice of flooring is consistent with the colour palette while the mosaic adds an elegant touch.
Open and airy, this living room has space for as many guests as you can invite. The fabric sofa provides comfortable seating. The L-shaped designs allow for guests to relax while giving a clean and structured look to the room. Everything seems to have a place and it all seems organised. The use of wood on the panel for the TV and the small shelves at the back of the wall adds interest and intrigue to the choice of colours. Two ceiling fans bring an old-world charm and the addition of an Ac in the room provides functionality.
The puja room is unique with its lovely glass doors with festive and religious etchings. One part of the door is wooden and looks elegant with its pattern. The light from the puja room will shine through the design giving it an ethereal look. An alcove adjacent to it is converted into a functional work space with just the right amount of storage.
The wonderful choice of colours makes this bedroom both whimsical and dreamy. The lavender and the lemon are a perfect combination for a young child’s room. The wardrobes with sliding doors and the dresser in a corner adds an attractive touch.
Elegant and stylish wood floors, along with extensive use of wood around the room give this room a more sophisticated and contemporary look. The printed blinds and the textured wall adds a feminine touch and makes the room neutral, so it can be used by both genders.