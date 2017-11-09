An aesthetic and functional home in Hyderabad

A beautiful home that combines several modern elements with the basic needs of a home to create a space that is appealing both visually and emotionally. The connections you make with space has to do with what your requirements are and a creativity to present it elegantly and stylishly. This has been accomplished beautifully by the Interior Designers & Decorators at Shree Lalitha Consultants from Hyderabad. With a wonderful choice of accessories and furnishing that brighten the room and create a home that is both lovely and lively. While wooden elements are used all around the home to bring warmth and elegance, the lighter palette sets the right tone for a contemporary look.