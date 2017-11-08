A cosy and well-designed home in Hyderabad

A compact home has been designed well to include elements that work well with each other to make this home look elegant and stylish. While most of the elements are modern, the use of these around this home amongst traditional and simple accessories makes it unique and one-of-a-kind home. A fashionable and contemporary kitchen has been made possible with the use of cool colours and the right gadgets. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at Shree Lalitha Consultants.
The choice of colours for this kitchen is perfect. Not only does it give a clean look, but it is extremely functional and neat. The long counter with the dark granite provides ample working area and the shelves and drawers give the homeowner adequate space to store various gadgets and cookware. The cooking range and the ho bare tucked away at the back end hiding it from the view of people coming into your home. The window is dressed up with matching rolling blinds giving the kitchen a complete look.
The light green shade chosen for the Sitting room is both pleasing and inviting. The dark colour of the wood creates an interesting contrast producing the right effect.The black Tv against the wood paneling creates a dramatic and exciting finish. The small unit below this provides sufficient space for storing electronics and other supplies. The center table is modern and suits the interiors very well. The white cabinet in the corner of the room provides storage and serves as a wonderful design element.
This unique space can be used a guest room.It has the vibrancy thanks to the bright shade of vermilion on one wall which matches perfectly with the dark wooden doors. The stripes on the door’s tone down the deep colour making it look trendy. The cream wardrobe creates the right contrast with the wood colour around the room. The small desk with a chair is added to provide a work space. The single bed tucked within the wardrobe fits and sits well within the design. The smart innovative ledge added to the wall provides ample space for small curios or interesting collectibles that you may want to display.
In continuation with the bright colour, one wall in this room is painted a similar shade and the blue matches perfectly with the shade. The wardrobe in the room with its sliding doors and the compact workstation makes for a complete room. The drapes and the lighting in the false ceiling adds a creative and interesting touch to the room. The choice of colours for the wardrobe is keeping with the modern design around the home.while the lighting takes the experience to the next level.