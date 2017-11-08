A cosy and well-designed home in Hyderabad

This unique space can be used a guest room.It has the vibrancy thanks to the bright shade of vermilion on one wall which matches perfectly with the dark wooden doors. The stripes on the door’s tone down the deep colour making it look trendy. The cream wardrobe creates the right contrast with the wood colour around the room. The small desk with a chair is added to provide a work space. The single bed tucked within the wardrobe fits and sits well within the design. The smart innovative ledge added to the wall provides ample space for small curios or interesting collectibles that you may want to display.