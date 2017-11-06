21 fully functional mini-kitchen designs

Most houses do not have a significant kitchen that is why you need to make do with the space available. But creating a beautiful and fully functional kitchen even with very little space is entirely possible. With numerous designs available online you can certainly find the most suitable according to your requirement. In this article, you will see amazing pictures of 21 mini-kitchen designs. By choosing one for your home, you will be able to create lasting memories along with your family.
By incorporating a built-in shelve in your kitchen, you will not only save space but will be able to make the area look organized.
The pantry area of this kitchen has been concealed beautifully with the help of a black panel.
An additional counter can be created on top of your laundry area so that it can be used when required.
Opting for a u-shaped kitchen layout is highly recommended for small areas. It will allow you to utilize the space to the fullest.
By installing a window in your kitchen the place will be able to receive enough natural light so that it does not look cramped.
Similar to the shelves, inbuilt appliances can also make your kitchen look more organized and modern.
While creating a mini kitchen, you need to use the vertical space available. That is why installing ceiling storage units like these is a must.
To add a touch of colour to your kitchen, you can opt for bright furniture or utensils. It is one of the most inexpensive ways of decorating your space.
The backsplash of your kitchen can also be decorated artistically to make the place look amazing.
The narrow white brick wall created near the kitchen island acts as a semi-partition for the room. It separates the living space from the cooking area.
In case you want to add a rustic touch to your mini kitchen then you can try using red bricks for its construction.
To give your mini kitchen a modern look, you can line it entirely with white ceramic tiles.
The combination of black and red can also be used in small kitchens to make them stand out.
The ideal way to design your cabinets is by opting for modular structures which come prebuilt.
Another way to add a rustic look to your kitchen is by opting for wooden fixtures and furniture.
Creating a parallel kitchen can also help you utilize the available space better. It also allows multiple people to work in the same area comfortably.
Black granite can add a luxurious touch to your mini kitchen. Combining it with yellow mosaic tiles provides it with a fantastic contrast.
If you are looking to save money while creating your mini kitchen then using reclaimed wood is another great idea.
In case you have a corner space where the kitchen needs to be placed then consider using an L-shaped layout.
If you want to create something unique then opting for a complete blue interior is also a good choice.
Combining two themes like modern and rustic is possible by using wooden fixtures along with white stone interiors.
