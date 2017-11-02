Marble or granite as a finishing touch? You decide!

Marble and granite are evergreen elements that have a wide variety of applications, making them evergreen options to add finishing touches to your home. Whether it's your kitchen or the bathroom, there is no dearth in terms of where they can be used and how! If you're looking to add a bit of panache to your home, then we have just the thing. Read on to find out how!
Kitchen counters that are made of marble and granite are stylish without a doubt. What's more, this comes with durability, strength and not to forget, aesthetic values which your kitchen can really use. When it comes to choosing between the two, there's often a bit of confusion that surfaces, it's important to understand the difference between the two.
Marble is a compact metamorphic rock which is composed mainly of calcium carbonate. It's appearance depends widely on the kind of marble that you pick out eventually.
Granite, on the other hand, is a compact hard rock which is comprised of compounds such as quartz and mica. On a more personal level, granite works better for kitchens, in particular, darker shades which do not get dirty too fast.
Granite is stiffer in comparison to marble and possesses a mixture of colors. This is a direct reflection on the appearance which is more luminous and smooth when compared to marble. When granite is combined with elements such as wood, you end up with a classy looking home as is the case with the image displayed. Try to go for similar colors so that an overall coherence is seen in the room.
When it comes to matters of the bathroom, it's always the smaller details that paves the way for the bigger picture. A lighter shade of granite is chosen to represent this bathroom and by the looks of it, there's no way that this design can go wrong! A simple bathroom that is well equipped with the bare necessities is at your disposition, not to forget, the style that it comes with is something you do not want to miss out on at any cost!
As already mentioned, it's the little details that add up to the bigger picture. This is especially true in the aforementioned image where we see a cozy bathroom tucked away in serenity. A granite sink alongside beautifully tiled walls makes for the perfect setup.
When it comes to granite or marble table tops, there are a number of options for you to choose from. This includes shapes, sizes and colors. At times when less is really more, this table top shines, specifically because the presence of a single granite table top can make all the difference in the world. In an all white ensemble, we find a brown table top bringing the entire piece together.
The strength and durability that the protagonists of the day- granite and marble come loaded which make them ideal for outdoor applications as they can be exposed to heat, water, high or low temperatures. Ensure however, that you consult with a professional to understand the use and maintenance requirements.
