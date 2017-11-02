Marble or granite as a finishing touch? You decide!

Kitchen counters that are made of marble and granite are stylish without a doubt. What's more, this comes with durability, strength and not to forget, aesthetic values which your kitchen can really use. When it comes to choosing between the two, there's often a bit of confusion that surfaces, it's important to understand the difference between the two.

Marble is a compact metamorphic rock which is composed mainly of calcium carbonate. It's appearance depends widely on the kind of marble that you pick out eventually.

Granite, on the other hand, is a compact hard rock which is comprised of compounds such as quartz and mica. On a more personal level, granite works better for kitchens, in particular, darker shades which do not get dirty too fast.