Chairs that made the history of design

Barcelona chair designedby Ludwig Mies Van Der Rohe is made out of leather and is placed on a chrome steel frame. This chair is a unique example of furniture that was designed for presentation at the International Exposition of 1929 hosted in Spain. As the exhibition was held in the city of Barcelona the chair was given that name and was first used at a World Heritage Site Villa Tugendhat at Czech Republic.

Early creations of Barcelona chairs were made with pigskin leather which was placed on steel frames that were bolted together. But to give them a more seamless appearance the frame was redesigned later which continues till now in which the steel plates are just enmeshed on the sides. The design was originally patented in Europe and United States by Mies himself but in 1953 he sold the design and patent to Knoll which currently holds the trademarks for the Barcelona chair.