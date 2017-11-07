A spacious and elegant apartment in Pune

Kam’s Designer Zone, interior designers, and decorators based in Pune have designed this fabulous home. The residence of Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, this flat is decorated with classy elements. With various colour schemes that adhere to the modern interior decor style, this flat is a must see for everyone who loves something bright and new. Let us walk through and experience the interiors.
The double door entryway is a standard design for flats and apartments in metro cities. However, the designers have used laminate with a beautiful wooden finish to decorate both doors. The artsy swirl design in the grill is a great match to the wooden door.
As we walk into the living room, the sheer space that greets us is amazing. One usually doesn’t find so much space in a flat. However, it also has to do with the minimal furniture used by the decorators. The floral cushions add a fun touch to the entire room.
No task is complete without the blessings of Lord Ganesha. And based solely on the request of the homeowners, the designers have created this beautiful space for the idol. Painted glass, hanging lights and storage space for everything related to puja has been added here.
The location of the dining table is absolutely perfect. When drinking your evening cup of tea, you can’t help but be inspired by the wonderful sunset visible from the table/ The simple yet elegant dining table set is a perfect fit for this home.
The terrace is stylish. It has been decorated with minimal items to make sure there is enough open space. Morning yoga or a jog, everything is possible on your own terrace.
The monochrome kitchen is the epitome of modern design. Alternating black and white cabinets, the white backsplash and black marble kitchen counter look quite elegant. Enough storage space has been provided in the entire kitchen. Each kitchen gadget has its own allocated space.
The bedroom should always be luxurious, so one feels like royalty when they step in. The bedroom has been decorated with elements of green to juxtapose with the white colour. The ceiling has a simple, but elegant design that one would love to look at while falling asleep.
And now we come to a room that follows the perfect colour scheme: black and white. One cannot go wrong with these two colours and the designers have shown us just that. A sprinkling of red in the cupboard design and in the throw pillows adds a little extra zest to the room.
Designers make sure that the little things look beautiful. Because it is the little things that make any space stand out. We love the sideboard and the headboard added to the bed in this room. It creates a cosy little space. With floor to ceiling windows, this room is absolute perfection! For more beautiful home tours, take a look at this Ideabook Which floor is right for the kitchen?