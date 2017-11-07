Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A spacious and elegant apartment in Pune

Justwords Justwords
Flat interior design of Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

Kam’s Designer Zone, interior designers, and decorators based in Pune have designed this fabulous home. The residence of Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, this flat is decorated with classy elements. With various colour schemes that adhere to the modern interior decor style, this flat is a must see for everyone who loves something bright and new. Let us walk through and experience the interiors.

The entryway

Entrance Interior of Mr. Sanjay Agarwal KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern corridor, hallway & stairs interior designer,Architecture,Home decor
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Entrance Interior of Mr. Sanjay Agarwal

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

The double door entryway is a standard design for flats and apartments in metro cities. However, the designers have used laminate with a beautiful wooden finish to decorate both doors. The artsy swirl design in the grill is a great match to the wooden door.

Relaxation mode

Living Room Interior Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern living room Living room interior,modern living room
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Living Room Interior Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

As we walk into the living room, the sheer space that greets us is amazing. One usually doesn’t find so much space in a flat. However, it also has to do with the minimal furniture used by the decorators. The floral cushions add a fun touch to the entire room.

Divine blessings

Mandir Interior Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Classic style dining room Mandir interior
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Mandir Interior Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

No task is complete without the blessings of Lord Ganesha. And based solely on the request of the homeowners, the designers have created this beautiful space for the idol. Painted glass, hanging lights and storage space for everything related to puja has been added here.

Looking out into the sky

Dining Area Interior Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Classic style dining room Dining area interior
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Dining Area Interior Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

The location of the dining table is absolutely perfect. When drinking your evening cup of tea, you can’t help but be inspired by the wonderful sunset visible from the table/ The simple yet elegant dining table set is a perfect fit for this home.

Terrace scenes

Terrace Interior Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace Terrace Interior
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Terrace Interior Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

The terrace is stylish. It has been decorated with minimal items to make sure there is enough open space. Morning yoga or a jog, everything is possible on your own terrace.

Sleek & modern kitchen

Modular Kitchen Interior Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Built-in kitchens kitchen interior
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Modular Kitchen Interior Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

The monochrome kitchen is the epitome of modern design. Alternating black and white cabinets, the white backsplash and black marble kitchen counter look quite elegant. Enough storage space has been provided in the entire kitchen. Each kitchen gadget has its own allocated space.


Luxury resting space

Bedroom Interior Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Classic style bedroom bedroom interior
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Bedroom Interior Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

The bedroom should always be luxurious, so one feels like royalty when they step in. The bedroom has been decorated with elements of green to juxtapose with the white colour. The ceiling has a simple, but elegant design that one would love to look at while falling asleep.

Monochrome space

Bedroom Interior Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern style bedroom bedroom interior
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Bedroom Interior Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

And now we come to a room that follows the perfect colour scheme: black and white. One cannot go wrong with these two colours and the designers have shown us just that. A sprinkling of red in the cupboard design and in the throw pillows adds a little extra zest to the room.

Beauty is in the details

Bedroom Interior Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Classic style bedroom bedroom interior
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Bedroom Interior Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Designers make sure that the little things look beautiful. Because it is the little things that make any space stand out. We love the sideboard and the headboard added to the bed in this room. It creates a cosy little space. With floor to ceiling windows, this room is absolute perfection! For more beautiful home tours, take a look at this Ideabook Which floor is right for the kitchen?

12 pictures of kitchens to inspire you
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks