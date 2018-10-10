Construction and architectural designs by interior decorators in Hyderabad

Penthouses are all about class and elegance and nothing personifies it like this penthouse in Hyderabad that is everything one could imagine in luxury living. Outfitted by Shree Lalitha Consultants, Interior Designers and Decorators, it uses the brilliance of white to offset the elegant use of wood in the design. The furniture is rich and luxurious and the fittings are sleek and on trend. It is a strikingly beautiful house that is brilliantly designed to leave an impression.
The copper Buddha piece on the wall lends an air of tranquillity to the whole space. In this area next to the living room we can see a staircase in modern design with white marble stairs and a glass and wood banister. The lattice work screen of the room separator and the aquarium is also seen in greater detail here.
The living room is in two levels with two separate seating arrangements. The common theme is the white of the sofas and the wood panels in the ceiling. The sofas are plush and inviting and the little bits of colour provided by the cushions give them a warm look. The concealed lighting is another elegant touch. Wooden flooring is employed in the elevated seating area while an exotic rug stands out in the lower seating area.
The false ceiling is done in an intricate style and has embedded lighting for added elegance. The wood panel on the wall with tiny spotlights is also a great visual element. A skylight can be seen above the room separator screen that has an aquarium placed on it.
The sleek dining table is placed under the skylight. The table is in a very trendy design though the chairs are in a more conventional pattern. The white table top continues the visual symmetry with the white walls and living room sofas. A crockery shelf is seen behind the table in white laminate and wood.
The apartment boasts of an exclusive home theatre that is done up in most luxurious way possible with plush reclining chairs in white and a rich red carpet. Wood panels with concealed lighting create a theatre ambience and the walls are soundproofed for the perfect movie viewing experience.
A home theatre is a place for the hosts to hold a relaxed evening either by themselves or with guests and a mini bar is placed conveniently with bar stools and a serving counter. The shelves are sleekly designed to hold the hosts’ collections and glasses. A single potted plant completes the picture.
