Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautiful Pune home full of creative touches

Justwords Justwords
Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

The interior designers and decorators at Racheta Interiors Pvt. Limited bring you a very beautiful and lively home in Pune. From fashionable furniture to spacious rooms, massive glass windows and cosy textiles, the residence has everything to make things easy for a family with growing kids.  Wood features in every room for a warm and classy look, while colours like red, blue, and green appear for a bright atmosphere. Smart inbuilt closets, creative wall panels, unique showpieces, and a grand master bathroom enhance the appeal of the property. The home also comes with a large terrace that offers refreshing views of nature.

Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited

Residence at Pune

Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited

Refreshing terrace

Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited

Residence at Pune

Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited

Smooth grey floor and textured white walls lend an elegant simplicity to the large terrace of this home. Clear glass balustrades merge this space visually with the lush greenery outside for a relaxing ambiance.

Unique touches

Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited

Residence at Pune

Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited

A pair of creatively rendered heads in wrought iron adds tons of personality to this passage. To the left is the master bedroom and to the right is the kids’ bedroom.

Arty study

Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern study/office
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited

Residence at Pune

Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited

Smooth wooden surfaces contrast the white walls of this sophisticated study nicely. The bookshelf at the end wall is trendy, while the chair upholstered in bright red cushions is a striking touch. An easel allows the inhabitants to paint whenever the mood strikes in between work.

Simple yet cosy

Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern style bedroom
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited

Residence at Pune

Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited

Simple yet modern furniture and soft lighting make this bedroom very inviting. The inbuilt wardrobe has a mirrored door to help during dressing sessions.

Regal affair

Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern style bedroom
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited

Residence at Pune

Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited

The master bedroom is not only extremely spacious, it is creatively decked with a colourful and unique wall panelling and a charming carpet. The red chaise lounge is a bold touch at the foot of the bed, while large windows bring in ample light for a cheerful ambiance.


Smart corner

Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern style bedroom
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited

Residence at Pune

Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited

We love how the corner near the windows has been used to accommodate the elegant TV unit in this bedroom. You can also appreciate the soft texture of the bedding from this angle.

Quirky kids’ room

Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Teen bedroom
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited

Residence at Pune

Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited

The kids share a spacious bedroom which receives ample natural light. Matching beds with blue and grey wall panels behind steal the show here. Both the beds have been creatively crafted to feature floating study stations that don’t take up much floor area.

Clever space utilisation

Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Teen bedroom
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited

Residence at Pune

Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited

The remaining two walls in the kids’ room have been cleverly utilised to accommodate an inbuilt closet with dressing mirror and shelves to display collectibles and toys. Wood lends warmth here as well.

Grand bathroom

Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern dressing room
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited

Residence at Pune

Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited

Tons of space and a smart layout are the things that make the master bathroom stunning. Flooded with natural light from a large glass window, this bathroom is the perfect sanctuary for refreshment and rejuvenation. A luxurious freestanding tub, a stylish green chaise lounge and a large dressing wardrobe make this space worth your attention.

A different view

Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern dressing room
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited

Residence at Pune

Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited
Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited

From this vantage point, you can admire the sleek lines of the elegant washbasin unit and another dressing wardrobe in wood with a mirrored door.

Here is another story you can read –A gorgeous 1800sqft apartment in Mumbai

16 pictures of family-friendly two-storey residences
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks