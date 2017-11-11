A beautiful Pune home full of creative touches

The interior designers and decorators at Racheta Interiors Pvt. Limited bring you a very beautiful and lively home in Pune. From fashionable furniture to spacious rooms, massive glass windows and cosy textiles, the residence has everything to make things easy for a family with growing kids. Wood features in every room for a warm and classy look, while colours like red, blue, and green appear for a bright atmosphere. Smart inbuilt closets, creative wall panels, unique showpieces, and a grand master bathroom enhance the appeal of the property. The home also comes with a large terrace that offers refreshing views of nature.
Smooth grey floor and textured white walls lend an elegant simplicity to the large terrace of this home. Clear glass balustrades merge this space visually with the lush greenery outside for a relaxing ambiance.
A pair of creatively rendered heads in wrought iron adds tons of personality to this passage. To the left is the master bedroom and to the right is the kids’ bedroom.
Smooth wooden surfaces contrast the white walls of this sophisticated study nicely. The bookshelf at the end wall is trendy, while the chair upholstered in bright red cushions is a striking touch. An easel allows the inhabitants to paint whenever the mood strikes in between work.
Simple yet modern furniture and soft lighting make this bedroom very inviting. The inbuilt wardrobe has a mirrored door to help during dressing sessions.
The master bedroom is not only extremely spacious, it is creatively decked with a colourful and unique wall panelling and a charming carpet. The red chaise lounge is a bold touch at the foot of the bed, while large windows bring in ample light for a cheerful ambiance.
We love how the corner near the windows has been used to accommodate the elegant TV unit in this bedroom. You can also appreciate the soft texture of the bedding from this angle.
The kids share a spacious bedroom which receives ample natural light. Matching beds with blue and grey wall panels behind steal the show here. Both the beds have been creatively crafted to feature floating study stations that don’t take up much floor area.
The remaining two walls in the kids’ room have been cleverly utilised to accommodate an inbuilt closet with dressing mirror and shelves to display collectibles and toys. Wood lends warmth here as well.
Tons of space and a smart layout are the things that make the master bathroom stunning. Flooded with natural light from a large glass window, this bathroom is the perfect sanctuary for refreshment and rejuvenation. A luxurious freestanding tub, a stylish green chaise lounge and a large dressing wardrobe make this space worth your attention.
From this vantage point, you can admire the sleek lines of the elegant washbasin unit and another dressing wardrobe in wood with a mirrored door.
Here is another story you can read –A gorgeous 1800sqft apartment in Mumbai