A luxurious and eccentric residence in New Delhi

Modern with a touch of the eccentric creates an explosive combination. The independent home project by Mad Design has all the decor elements to catch eyeballs. Based in New Delhi, these interior designers and decorators have woven a tapestry of beautiful decor elements, a unique colour scheme, and lighting. Let us take a look at what makes this home so special.
With a living room that looks this pretty, who wouldn’t want to relax here? The modern art sofas are accompanied by wooden furniture pieces. A metal frame acts as a separator between the living room and the piano room.
Giving modern décor a twist, two bright yellow single sofas have been placed prominently here. We see that the rest of the décor is in natural, earthy colours. The subsequent contrast looks wonderful.
Perfect illumination and modern machines make us want to workout everyday. We can’t find better motivation than this gym room to lose weight.
The gym has been decorated with small details that stand out when you look at it twice. The wooden roman blinds and the industrial finish wall are perfect for turning this home gym into an actual gym. The designers have also added a poster with different gym exercises!
There are a hundred different ways to turn drab walls into something unique. This is on top of our list. The beautifully textured walls are smooth, and the effect has been created with paint. The rest of the room has been decorated in an elegant way so it doesn’t clash with the beautiful walls.
Now, this is something we have never seen before. We have seen wall-mounted TVs, but not a TV enclosure that holds beautiful art pieces and the TV. Isn’t this something all modern homeowners would want in their room?
An extraordinary idea, using marble finish tiles on the walls gives the room a royal look. The gorgeous green bedhead, couple with the beautiful artwork and furniture makes this room exemplary in terms of design and contrasts.
Making sure that there is no disturbance around the TV, the designers have chosen to place nothing but the TV in this space. Now here is a perfect place to binge-watch all the shows.
It is quite marvellous the way these designers have married art and luxury in every single room. The illuminated and panelled grey walls are the perfect match for the cream furniture and walls. The small shelves over the desk and functional cabinets are great for storing your knick-knacks.
The kids’ bedroom has been given the same royal treatment. Fun bunk beds line one wall. The orange and white colour scheme and the rock climbing wall on one side of the room means your child will be busy playing all the time!
The terrace view is definitely to die for. With the beautiful furniture, green wall and a central campfire, the homeowners will probably be hosting guests for months to come.
The designers have a created an all-in-one theater system in the home itself. Lined with movie posters and comfy chairs, who would want to go to the theater?
If you like this home tour, you are sure to like this one too.12 low budget ideas to decorate your bedroom