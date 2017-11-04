What’s the perfect façade for your house according to your zodiac sign?

How do you find the perfect façade for your house to ensure that it reflects your personality? Stay tuned as we are about to show you how your zodiac sign can influence your decision by affecting your ideas, preferred colours and designs when it comes to beautifying the exterior face of your home.

Now, if you're wondering why we focus on the façade, the reason is obvious. This is the area of your home that your visitors see first, which gives them the impression of how you like to present yourself. It is your identity, so it should portray everything you want.