This Pune residence is a fine blend of luxury and modernism

Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern pool
Lots of space, lavish use of clear glazing and elegant furniture come together to make this Pune home and inspiring creation. With a big blue pool in its kitty, the property is ideal for relaxing and indulging in finer pleasures of life. Owned by a large family, this residence is smartly divided into different functional zones, without compromising the feeling of openness. The colour palette is mainly neutral and soothing, though dark hues appear to break the monotony now and then. Stylish lights and neat designs are an added bonus here. Credit for this project goes to the interior designers and decorators at Racheta Interiors Pvt. Limited.

Elegant entrance

Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Residence at Pune

Grey textured tiles on the walls and striped floor covering make a very classy statement at the entrance. The wooden doorway is a beautiful warm touch here.

Gorgeous living

Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
Residence at Pune

The spacious and double height living room is dotted with tasteful furniture and a charming oval coffee table. The floral wallpaper behind the stylish staircase to the mezzanine is a beautiful addition here, and the bold red divan is stunning too. But what we love most is the wide array of glass doors merging the living area visually with the swimming pool outside. This also helps sunlight to flood the interiors.

Peaceful poolside

Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern pool
Residence at Pune

Lavish floor to ceiling glazing protects the pool from rough winds and dirt and dust, without hampering the view of outdoor greenery. Grey stone tiles line the floor here to complement the white walls, while the blue pool looks enticing on a hot day.

Stylish leisure

Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern pool
Residence at Pune

A couple of stylish recliners at the poolside allow you to relax and sunbathe, or even enjoy a light breakfast before hitting the refreshing waters.

Lavish dining

Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern dining room
Residence at Pune

A long and sleek wooden table flanked by trendy chairs and a cosy sofa make mealtimes memorable in the dining space. Large glass windows shaded by sheer and thick beige drapes bring in sunlight whenever required.

Refreshing view

Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern dining room
Residence at Pune

It is wonderful how the diners can admire the view of beautiful potted greens while tasting yummy dishes in the dining space. The overall effect is very refreshing.


Ultramodern kitchen

Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern kitchen
Residence at Pune

Glossy white cabinets, neat lines, a sleek island and elegant wooden surfaces make this open kitchen delightful. Bold black pendant lamps and flowers add personality here.

Prayer nook

Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Residence at Pune

A small part of a passage has been smartly utilised to build the temple of this house. Beautifully filigreed wooden doors and neat furnishing make this a serene place to meditate.

Graceful bedroom

Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern style bedroom
Residence at Pune

The master bedroom looks inviting with its large and plush bed, elegant wall panelling, and a stylish inbuilt wardrobe with mirrored door. The lighting is soft and the white and pastel green palette is very romantic.

Cosy study

Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern study/office Furniture,Property,Couch,Plant,Table,Comfort,Wood,Building,Interior design,Cabinetry
Residence at Pune

A trendy L-shaped sofa peppered with silky maroon cushions and green drapes create a cosy atmosphere in the study. The wooden bookshelf is visually arresting with its diagonal shelves here.

Here is another story you can read – A gorgeous 1800sqft apartment in Mumbai

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


