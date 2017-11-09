This Pune residence is a fine blend of luxury and modernism

Lots of space, lavish use of clear glazing and elegant furniture come together to make this Pune home and inspiring creation. With a big blue pool in its kitty, the property is ideal for relaxing and indulging in finer pleasures of life. Owned by a large family, this residence is smartly divided into different functional zones, without compromising the feeling of openness. The colour palette is mainly neutral and soothing, though dark hues appear to break the monotony now and then. Stylish lights and neat designs are an added bonus here. Credit for this project goes to the interior designers and decorators at Racheta Interiors Pvt. Limited.
Grey textured tiles on the walls and striped floor covering make a very classy statement at the entrance. The wooden doorway is a beautiful warm touch here.
The spacious and double height living room is dotted with tasteful furniture and a charming oval coffee table. The floral wallpaper behind the stylish staircase to the mezzanine is a beautiful addition here, and the bold red divan is stunning too. But what we love most is the wide array of glass doors merging the living area visually with the swimming pool outside. This also helps sunlight to flood the interiors.
Lavish floor to ceiling glazing protects the pool from rough winds and dirt and dust, without hampering the view of outdoor greenery. Grey stone tiles line the floor here to complement the white walls, while the blue pool looks enticing on a hot day.
A couple of stylish recliners at the poolside allow you to relax and sunbathe, or even enjoy a light breakfast before hitting the refreshing waters.
A long and sleek wooden table flanked by trendy chairs and a cosy sofa make mealtimes memorable in the dining space. Large glass windows shaded by sheer and thick beige drapes bring in sunlight whenever required.
It is wonderful how the diners can admire the view of beautiful potted greens while tasting yummy dishes in the dining space. The overall effect is very refreshing.
Glossy white cabinets, neat lines, a sleek island and elegant wooden surfaces make this open kitchen delightful. Bold black pendant lamps and flowers add personality here.
A small part of a passage has been smartly utilised to build the temple of this house. Beautifully filigreed wooden doors and neat furnishing make this a serene place to meditate.
The master bedroom looks inviting with its large and plush bed, elegant wall panelling, and a stylish inbuilt wardrobe with mirrored door. The lighting is soft and the white and pastel green palette is very romantic.
A trendy L-shaped sofa peppered with silky maroon cushions and green drapes create a cosy atmosphere in the study. The wooden bookshelf is visually arresting with its diagonal shelves here.
