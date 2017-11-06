A beautiful and stylish home in Hyderabad

A unique design concept that considers the needs a home and includes elements that work for a family make this home inimitable in itself. A stylish yet functional home is only possible when the right accessories are combined with colours that work together. An eclectic mix of patterns, textures, and elements makes this home trendy and chic. High ceilings and large rooms pose a problem as it is difficult to bring the look together but the architects from Wall Asia Architecture and Engineering Consultants seem to have accomplished this effortlessly.
The printed sofa adds an interesting element to the otherwise formal look of the living room. The wooden panel against which the TV rests gives masculine touch thereby bringing a balance in the room. This is the other side of the sitting room where guests can be seated as well.
A wooden panel acts as a separation and works well as a wall to rest these cool chairs which work very well to accommodate guests. While this is one side of the panel, the other side reflects the similar design and keeps the design continuous and smooth-flowing.
This spacious master bedroom has all elements of a regal and elegant space. The white faux leather sofa is an ideal space to rest with a book. The cool coat stand in the corner organizes coats and bags so they stay out of the way. The unique printed panel against which this old and antique chest gives an old-world charm to space.
It is rare to see a circular bed in a bedroom; however, this cute bedroom works very well with this design. The wallpapered walls and the beautiful drapes bring elegance and style to an otherwise plain room. The wardrobes with their clean lines and simple design seem perfect in this space.
This huge and spacious kitchen works very well for large families. There is enough work space with counters added in unique ways. There is sufficient storage provided thanks to an innovative use of space. The large fridge in the center of the kitchen fits well in the space neither obstructing nor interfering with the design.
There is a need for space which can be used for several miscellaneous jobs and this room seems to accomplish that quite well. The bright red wall gives a rustic and traditional look to the room, while it is equally functional to display those trophies above the TV Unit. A coat stands added to the room can hold coats and bags of guests as well.
