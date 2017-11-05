A gorgeous and spacious penthouse in Kolhapur

A serene and restful space, this penthouse has been designed by the interior architects at Spacecraftt Architects in Kolhapur. Space speaks of elegance, style and class. With an emphasis on small details, this beautiful spacious home is transformed into a sophisticated and well-designed space. With the rooms flowing into each other seamlessly, there is a sense of an evenness in the plan. The inclusion of simple gadgets and the use of space to hide storage makes this a functional and comfortable home. The use of stone walls in the living and dining rooms gives it an earthy and rustic feel.