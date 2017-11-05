A gorgeous and spacious penthouse in Kolhapur

A serene and restful space, this penthouse has been designed by the interior architects at Spacecraftt Architects in Kolhapur. Space speaks of elegance, style and class. With an emphasis on small details, this beautiful spacious home is transformed into a sophisticated and well-designed space. With the rooms flowing into each other seamlessly, there is a sense of an evenness in the plan. The inclusion of simple gadgets and the use of space to hide storage makes this a functional and comfortable home. The use of stone walls in the living and dining rooms gives it an earthy and rustic feel.
The large leather sofa occupies a central place in the living room and this ensures there is enough seating for friends and family. The centre table seems minimal but is effective and sensible in between the large sofa. The colour of the leather works very well against the stark walls. The carpet does the work of breaking the monotony of the colour. The grey stone wall in the corner adds an interesting touch to the room.
Another look of the living room gives you a look at the TV Unit which is placed on a small unit against a cool creamy wooden panel. The texture on the panel creates just the right excitement in a plain room. The archway seems to be accentuated by the grey stones and makes the entryway a little dramatic.
The thick wooden beams on the roof make the room look majestic and sophisticated. The interesting use of beautifully patterned drapes makes the room look dreamy and classy. The shelves against the wall can be used as seating as well with the cool addition of cushions. While not in use, it acts as a wonderful design element. The Dining Table is simplistic and functional.
The wonderful use of colour against the wall makes the room look cheerful and bright. The walls have been used innovatively to add desks in the room. While one side can be used by children, the other can work as a cool office space. So, the room becomes multi-functional. Adequate space is provided on the walls for books and office supplies.
The use of wood extensively in the master bedroom gives it a warm and cozy feel. While the bed is big, the wardrobes are nestled well inside sliding doors to create space. The drapes match the colours in the room giving it a cohesive look.
A gorgeous colourful room with wardrobes that match make this a joyful room to be in. the choice of colours makes this an attractive space for children. The beds are separated by a long mirror with shelves for cosmetics. The colour is repeated on the ceiling to continue with the theme.For more stand out home and interior ideas, stay with us on the next home tour.13 inspirational ideas for decorating a small living room