A well designed and delightful home in Mumbai

homify Scandinavian style living room
Everyone wants their homes to stand out. Sometimes all it takes is a simple element to achieve that elusive edge. In this home in Mahim in Mumbai, Interior Designers and decorators at Olive Roof have achieved this with a simple device in interior design – an accent colour. Every room in this house comes alive with touches of blue. It is not overpowering or dominant – just merry little splashes of colour in unpredictable spots giving the home a unique identity.

A very warm welcome to Blue

homify Scandinavian style doors
The tone is set at the entrance itself where a door grill stands out in a merry shade of blue.

The entrance deck

homify Scandinavian style garden
As you step into the home, you are greeted by an interior garden artistically arranged on a wooden shelf with slatted doors.

Find the blue spots

homify Scandinavian style living room
In this view of the living room, we see that the colour theme is subtly spread across the space creating unpredictable and stand out spaces. It comes across in the chairs and the entertainment unit and even as bright splotches on the pentagonal clock.

Vision in blue

homify Scandinavian style living room
The entertainment unit sports a trendy section in blue laminate which creates an interesting visual pattern with the white edged cabinet on top.

Letting the light in

homify Scandinavian style living room
One end of the living room is framed by large windows that allow the natural light to flood the room. The focal point here is a wide ledge which makes a wonderful spot to sit and relax while taking in the sun or admiring the view.

Peek of the blue beyond

homify Scandinavian style dining room
The kitchen follows an open pattern and the missing wall between the kitchen and living room is tastefully utilised to place a cosy dining table with four blue chairs. The space division is framed in wood with panel lights. The blue highlights of the kitchen forms a beautiful backdrop to this charming dining area.


The warm blue kitchen

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
And here is a view from inside the kitchen with its L-shaped counters and of course the blue cabinets. The wall tiles are a mix of white and blue and the counter top is white, creating a beautiful symmetry with the cream cabinets underneath.

The bedroom with the blue edge

homify Scandinavian style bedroom Wood Grey
One stand out feature of this bedroom is the blue headboard of the bed against a black iron grill. The bed is in a modern design with built in storage space underneath it. Niches in the wall that are lit up from the inside act as book shelf. The picture on the wall adds character to the room.

Touch of blue

homify Scandinavian style bedroom Blue
This bed side table is unique in its design and look and the most interesting part is that instead of a standard handle it has a little blue crevice that subtly connects it to the overall colour tone of the house.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


