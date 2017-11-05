Your browser is out-of-date.

10 pictures of kitchen cabinets for Indian homes

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Mr.Senthil & Family Interior Renovation , Amar DeXign Scape Amar DeXign Scape Minimalist kitchen
Kitchen cabinets are an integral part of any kitchen be it Indian or anywhere in the world. Kitchen cabinets are not all about floor or wall units. Designing a perfect kitchen requires to consider every minute detailing. From its layout to the materials used to its fine-tuning and finishing to complete its look and functionality. Today we have brought for you 10 beautiful and comfortable kitchen designs. Get inspirational ideas and design the kitchen cabinets and create a kitchen of dreams.

​1. Accessorize it right

Modular Kitchen, Nimble Interiors Nimble Interiors Rustic style kitchen Countertop,Cabinetry,Property,Furniture,Kitchen,Kitchen stove,Flooring,Lighting,Wood,House
The beauty of kitchen is really enhanced by its cabinets and the way it has been fixed. Place it just like another piece of furniture to keep your kitchen organized or design it so that it accessorizes the space. Choice is yours!

​2. Flowing with the space

homify Modern kitchen
Spotless white handle free kitchen cabinets flow with the space and create sufficient room in the kitchen to complete its job. The purity of white is unfathomable.

​3. Shining like a pearl

Malad, suneil suneil Modern kitchen
Make the cabinet a style statement for your kitchen and bask in its beauty.  Yellow, white and glass cabinets covering all the available space in the kitchen decorate the wall with its radiance. Helping to keep it organized is an added perk.

4. My purple kitchen

3D kitchen Designs, Pristine Kitchen Pristine Kitchen Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Building,Lighting,Interior design,Countertop,Window,Kitchen,Flooring,Hall,Living room
Right choice of colour can make or break the splendour of the space. Take some clue from here and make the kitchen cabinets look modern and elegant. Long purple floor cabinets in the shape of U are complemented well with glass cabinets above and predominantly grey tone of the kitchen.

5. Beautiful tricolour

modular kitchen made by color kitchen gallery colors kitchen gallery Modern kitchen MDF Purple/Violet modular furniture
Be creative and different! Single colour and two colours are common; make it three and reveal your artistic imagination. Ravishing beauty of your kitchen will surely leave your family and friends spellbound.

6. Stretched out

Interiors, Space Design Group Space Design Group Modern kitchen
Stretch the wall cabinets to reach up to the ceiling and exploit the precious vertical space in a small kitchen. Glass cabinets will look great and create an illusion of roominess. The delicate colour always is a preferred choice in a small space, just go for it.


7. Fashionably retro

Kitchen Shreya Bhimani Designs Eclectic style kitchen Blue warm,eclectic,modern,kitchen,utility,prints
Spice up your kitchen with attractive colour, traditional handles and jazzy finishing that reminds of the old world charm in your modern kitchen. Whether you like something conventional or contemporary, this design of the kitchen cabinets will fit into your imagination.

​8. Distractedly convenient

Mr. Fazal 's Home Interior Design, Walls Asia Architects and Engineers Walls Asia Architects and Engineers Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Countertop,Tap,Sink,Building,Kitchen sink,Property,Furniture,Plumbing fixture,Kitchen
The maze of cabinets creates a puzzling environment in the kitchen. It is a well planned chaos that is purposely designed so to keep it mysterious, organized and comfortable.

​9. Trimmed along a wall

Kitchen (3 BHK, Lodha) Kreative design studio Classic style kitchen Wood Beige kitchen,container house,interiors
The kitchen gets its charm from the neat and clean cuts of the cabinets that completely justify the space. The texture on the wood and olive green and shiny cream colour surface is looking amazing together.

10. Vibrant personality

Senthil Residence - Kitchen Renovated Amar DeXign Scape Minimalist kitchen
The different colour floor and wall unit confidently fits into the pleasingly vibrant kitchen. It just merges with the space and makes the kitchen look elegant and stunning.

For more ideas of kitchen cabinets, click here.

अपने घर के प्रवेश द्वार पर 5 सामान्य गलतियां करने से बचें
Which one of the kitchen cabinet idea will find a place in your dream kitchen? Write to us.


