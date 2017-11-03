10 simple ways to decorate the head of your bed

Decorating a bedroom is not only about choosing the correct furniture for the space. Instead, the head of your bed also plays an essential role in the rooms overall look. There are many ways to create a relaxing ambiance within your room and decorating the head is one. Most people often consider changing their pillows as a method of dressing the head. But if you are looking for a better alternative then you can find ten fantastic ideas in this article.
One of the most inexpensive ways of decorating the head of your bed is by keeping two beautiful lamps on either side of the furniture. You can also incorporate wooden side tables to give a rustic look to your room.
Painting the wall behind the headboard with a different colour will allow you to decorate the space well. It will make the area stand out and will act as a focal point.
For adding a creative touch to your room, you can incorporate wooden blinds over the head of your bed. Also by keeping them in their natural tone, you can achieve a certain warmth.
In case you have old carved wooden furniture then it can be used as a decoration piece for your bedroom. Here the designer has opted for a similar furniture piece to create a wall hanging.
Delicate embellishments can also be used for dressing the head of your bed. Here the beaded light fixtures act as a perfect element to highlight the area above your headboard.
In case you do not want to incorporate something fancy then a colourful picture can also do the trick. You can also select traditional Indian paintings to make the space look more authentic.
If your bed has a headboard then upholstering it is another way to decorate the area. These can frequently be changed and will provide a beautiful contrast when compared to the bedspread.
Antique Indian doors of small sizes can also be used as a decoration piece for your main wall. Placing them right above your headboard will add a traditional charm to the space.
In case you want something more modern for your bedroom then consider using similar looking light panels. These can provide an industrial appearance to your room instantly.