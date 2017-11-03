Your browser is out-of-date.

10 simple ways to decorate the head of your bed

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa Altavista, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern style bedroom
Decorating a bedroom is not only about choosing the correct furniture for the space. Instead, the head of your bed also plays an essential role in the rooms overall look. There are many ways to create a relaxing ambiance within your room and decorating the head is one. Most people often consider changing their pillows as a method of dressing the head. But if you are looking for a better alternative then you can find ten fantastic ideas in this article.

1. Two beautiful lamps

Casa 56, Workshop, diseño y construcción Workshop, diseño y construcción Colonial style bedroom
Workshop, diseño y construcción

Workshop, diseño y construcción
Workshop, diseño y construcción
Workshop, diseño y construcción

One of the most inexpensive ways of decorating the head of your bed is by keeping two beautiful lamps on either side of the furniture. You can also incorporate wooden side tables to give a rustic look to your room.

2. Painting the wall

Casa Altavista, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern style bedroom
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Painting the wall behind the headboard with a different colour will allow you to decorate the space well. It will make the area stand out and will act as a focal point.

3. Wooden blinds

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

For adding a creative touch to your room, you can incorporate wooden blinds over the head of your bed. Also by keeping them in their natural tone, you can achieve a certain warmth.

4. Reusing furniture

Uma casa turística rodeada de serra e mar, alma portuguesa alma portuguesa Rustic style bedroom
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

In case you have old carved wooden furniture then it can be used as a decoration piece for your bedroom. Here the designer has opted for a similar furniture piece to create a wall hanging.

5. Embellishments

Спальня на Кавалерийской, MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA Eclectic style bedroom Pink
MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA

MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA
MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA
MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA

Delicate embellishments can also be used for dressing the head of your bed. Here the beaded light fixtures act as a perfect element to highlight the area above your headboard.

6. A colourful picture

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bedroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

In case you do not want to incorporate something fancy then a colourful picture can also do the trick. You can also select traditional Indian paintings to make the space look more authentic.


7. Cover the headboard

SS Bedroom - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Country style bedroom
MUDA Home Design

SS Bedroom—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

If your bed has a headboard then upholstering it is another way to decorate the area. These can frequently be changed and will provide a beautiful contrast when compared to the bedspread.

8. Reclaimed doors

APARTAMENTOS PARA TURISMO / Short term rental apartments, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards Wood
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Antique Indian doors of small sizes can also be used as a decoration piece for your main wall. Placing them right above your headboard will add a traditional charm to the space.

9. A light panel

Bespoke Furniture designed by WMOR Adventure In Architecture BedroomBeds & headboards bespoke,bed head,joinery,timber,LED Lighting,bed,bedroom,night lighting,bedroom lighting,london,covent garden
Adventure In Architecture

Bespoke Furniture designed by WMOR

Adventure In Architecture
Adventure In Architecture
Adventure In Architecture

In case you want something more modern for your bedroom then consider using similar looking light panels. These can provide an industrial appearance to your room instantly.

10. A rug

Une maison de village pas comme les autres, Pixcity Pixcity Rustic style bedroom
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

Last, but surely not the least, one of the simplest ways of decorating the head of your bed is by incorporating a floor rug. These rugs are available in different designs and patterns, so you have a wide range of selection available.

