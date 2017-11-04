Your browser is out-of-date.

6 ideas to renovate your kitchen

A kitchen is one of the most used rooms in Indian homes. That is why it is essential to have a place which is fully functional and beautiful at the same time. Coming up with ideas to decorate your kitchen can sometimes be a little tricky, especially if you want your space to stand out. However, there are specific tips that one can use to create a fabulous looking place for themselves. With this ideabook, we give you six such tips on how to renew the appearance of your kitchen.

1. Counter space

Having an adequate amount of counter space is one of the most crucial elements when it comes to designing a kitchen. You should always make sure that you use every inch of space available so that you have a large work area. It will make it easy for you to prepare meals. This also allows you to work with multiple people in the same area without feeling cramped.

2. Unique elements

SUBURRA , MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
Another way to beautify the appearance of your kitchen is by having unique elements which will stand out from the rest of the decor. In this case, the designer has opted for a bell-shaped kitchen chimney which gives an industrial flair to the space. It is an element that adds to the functionality of the kitchen while making it look modern.

3. Light colours

MACHIAVELLI, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Industrial style kitchen
Covering your entire kitchen in bright colours is one of the biggest mistakes that you can make. That is why opting for light tones is something that we recommend. Here the kitchen showcases an entirely white interior which makes it look clean and modern. Also, this space gets a beautiful contrast due to the dark tone appliances.

4. Kitchen island

Cobertura de luxo, Espaço do Traço arquitetura Espaço do Traço arquitetura Modern kitchen
In case you have an open concept kitchen then adding an island is a must. It not only serves as an additional counter space for when required but can also be used for eating your meals. To make the island look even more sensational, you can opt for a glass one like seen in this picture.

5. Well organised

Cocinas Básicas, Remodelar Proyectos Integrales Remodelar Proyectos Integrales Modern kitchen MDF White
The appearance of your kitchen also depends on how organized you keep the space. That is why it is essential to have a specific location for each appliance and to clean the counter space regularly. Also, you should de-clutter your kitchen frequently so that any useless item can be thrown away immediately.

6. Using wood

Suite de madera TdE, Taller de Ensamble SAS Taller de Ensamble SAS Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
If you want to add a little warmth to your kitchen then opting for natural wood is an excellent choice. This construction material can be used throughout your kitchen and will still look harmonious. However, wood requires a little more maintenance when compared to other materials and needs to be treated for making it waterproof.

