17 stairs that will look beautiful in modern homes

The staircase is an architectural element that connects the various levels that make up a house or building. They have existed from the ancient times, and they are still a significant element in modern architecture.
Stairs come in several styles, materials and sizes that adapt to the needs of spaces, besides serving a practical purpose.
Today we show you 15 staircase designs for modern homes to give you some ideas on how they can add beauty and functionality in a home.
Modern staircases are made of a variety of materials, including concrete, glass, stone and metal. The choice will depend on the aesthetics that you want to achieve to make the stairs the highlight of the home.
Concrete is one of the favoured materials in contemporary design, not only for its resistance, but also because its unpolished appearance allows us to appreciate its natural essence, adding great personality to the environment. This type of stairs should always be protected from moisture and corrosive agents.
In a house, glass is not limited to the windows and skylights. It is a fascinating material to use for the stairs, because, on the one hand, it gives us the sensation of lightness and fragility. On the other, being a staircase, it is as sturdy as concrete or wood, because the glass is manufactured to rigorous safety parameters. Its maintenance is extremely simple, as all you need to do is wipe it with a damp cloth or use window spray to make it look sparkling and resplendent.
From natural stone to granite or marble, stone is very popular in modern staircases. Although marble is a porous material, its maintenance is very simple. With only water and neutral soap, it is easy to maintain its beauty. It is also advisable from time to time to apply a colourless wax coating.
Just as there is a variety of materials, there are also different combinations of materials that can be used to suit the space or the intention that you want.
For a staircase, to avoid deformities, you should choose solid wood that is treated. For its maintenance, wax must be applied periodically, which in addition to adding a delicate aroma, will protect the steps and increase their lifespan.
These stairs are designed to be in opposite directions, but they efficiently unite the rest of the space.
Depending on the available space, stairs can also be designed in a U-shape, like this one that has three levels.
This is a classic design, which, as the name implies, is linear and inclined, without any turns.
These stairs are extremely decorative and have a semi-circular curve, which gives it the appearance of a snail.
See 35 spectacular ideas for spiral stairs, for more curved staircase designs.
The brightness of metal always brings a spectacular look to the staircase of a house. Like glass, metal is one of the favourite materials of the modern and industrial styles. Metal can be found in several variants, and the maintenance will depend upon the type you chose, but overall, it is easy to maintain.
A staircase consists of several components. The steps are the pieces that serve as support for the feet and that help us to move up or down. The footprint is the horizontal part of the step. Riser refers to the height of the step. The rest is the platform that joins the sections of the stairs. The bannister is the structure that protects the staircase, while the handrail is the support at the top of the bannister.
Each element that makes up the stairs must have an average size to make it practical and functional. The footprint of the stairs much be around 35 cm. The riser should range in between 15-20 cm. The handrails should be at a height of around 85 cm, while the height of the stairs from the step to the ceiling should be at least 2.15 metres.
Adding colours to design of the stairs, make them more original and special. They can be painted in an accent colour such as red or black for more sophisticated environments.
In many cases, the staircase lacks elements that enhance the beauty of its design. In modern environments, contact with nature is a sought-after detail in homes. So, it’s a great idea to decorate and infuse some modern style to your staircase through a small interior garden, like the one we see in this image.