Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 stairs that will look beautiful in modern homes

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
casa s_f, Andrea Stortoni Architetto Andrea Stortoni Architetto Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

The staircase is an architectural element that connects the various levels that make up a house or building. They have existed from the ancient times, and they are still a significant element in modern architecture.

Stairs come in several styles, materials and sizes that adapt to the needs of spaces, besides serving a practical purpose. 

Today we show you 15 staircase designs for modern homes to give you some ideas on how they can add beauty and functionality in a home.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

1. Floating but strong

casa s_f, Andrea Stortoni Architetto Andrea Stortoni Architetto Modern living room
Andrea Stortoni Architetto

Andrea Stortoni Architetto
Andrea Stortoni Architetto
Andrea Stortoni Architetto

Modern staircases are made of a variety of materials, including concrete, glass, stone and metal. The choice will depend on the aesthetics that you want to achieve to make the stairs the highlight of the home.

2. Concrete

Entry Stairs D-Max Photography Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
D-Max Photography

Entry Stairs

D-Max Photography
D-Max Photography
D-Max Photography

Concrete is one of the favoured materials in contemporary design, not only for its resistance, but also because its unpolished appearance allows us to appreciate its natural essence, adding great personality to the environment. This type of stairs should always be protected from moisture and corrosive agents.

3. Glass

Innovations with glass - the staircase model LONDRA, Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale Stairs Glass Transparent
Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale

Innovations with glass—the staircase model LONDRA

Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale
Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale
Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale

In a house, glass is not limited to the windows and skylights. It is a fascinating material to use for the stairs, because, on the one hand, it gives us the sensation of lightness and fragility. On the other, being a staircase, it is as sturdy as concrete or wood, because the glass is manufactured to rigorous safety parameters. Its maintenance is extremely simple, as all you need to do is wipe it with a damp cloth or use window spray to make it look sparkling and resplendent.

4. Stone

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Marble Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

From natural stone to granite or marble, stone is very popular in modern staircases. Although marble is a porous material, its maintenance is very simple. With only water and neutral soap, it is easy to maintain its beauty. It is also advisable from time to time to apply a colourless wax coating.

5. Marble, steel and glass

Casa Basaltica, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
grupoarquitectura

grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura

Just as there is a variety of materials, there are also different combinations of materials that can be used to suit the space or the intention that you want.


6. Wood as the protagonist

NUOVE PROSPETTIVE, ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI

ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI
ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI
ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI

For a staircase, to avoid deformities, you should choose solid wood that is treated. For its maintenance, wax must be applied periodically, which in addition to adding a delicate aroma, will protect the steps and increase their lifespan.

7. In two sections

Penthouse Punto Central, Línea Vertical Línea Vertical Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Línea Vertical

Línea Vertical
Línea Vertical
Línea Vertical

These stairs are designed to be in opposite directions, but they efficiently unite the rest of the space.

8. In a U

LA ESCONDIDA, Rousseau Arquitectos Rousseau Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Rousseau Arquitectos

Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos

Depending on the available space, stairs can also be designed in a U-shape, like this one that has three levels.

9. Straight

Casa di città, Studio Associato Architetti Luisa Movio Michele Poletto Studio Associato Architetti Luisa Movio Michele Poletto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Associato Architetti Luisa Movio Michele Poletto

Studio Associato Architetti Luisa Movio Michele Poletto
Studio Associato Architetti Luisa Movio Michele Poletto
Studio Associato Architetti Luisa Movio Michele Poletto

This is a classic design, which, as the name implies, is linear and inclined, without any turns.

10. Snail

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

These stairs are extremely decorative and have a semi-circular curve, which gives it the appearance of a snail.

See 35 spectacular ideas for spiral stairs, for more curved staircase designs.

11. Metal

Einfamilienhaus im Filstal, Schiller Architektur BDA Schiller Architektur BDA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Schiller Architektur BDA

Schiller Architektur BDA
Schiller Architektur BDA
Schiller Architektur BDA

The brightness of metal always brings a spectacular look to the staircase of a house. Like glass, metal is one of the favourite materials of the modern and industrial styles. Metal can be found in several variants, and the maintenance will depend upon the type you chose, but overall, it is easy to maintain.

12. Black and white

oficinas arketipo-taller de arquitectura, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

13. Minimalist

House 10, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Opera s.r.l.

Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

14. Mix of two materials to highlight the space around the stairway

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

A staircase consists of several components. The steps are the pieces that serve as support for the feet and that help us to move up or down. The footprint is the horizontal part of the step. Riser refers to the height of the step. The rest is the platform that joins the sections of the stairs. The bannister is the structure that protects the staircase, while the handrail is the support at the top of the bannister.

15. In a single section

Centro diurno e sede della Cooperativa Sociale ACLI, Andrea Martinelli Architetto Andrea Martinelli Architetto Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Andrea Martinelli Architetto

Andrea Martinelli Architetto
Andrea Martinelli Architetto
Andrea Martinelli Architetto

Each element that makes up the stairs must have an average size to make it practical and functional. The footprint of the stairs much be around 35 cm. The riser should range in between 15-20 cm. The handrails should be at a height of around 85 cm, while the height of the stairs from the step to the ceiling should be at least 2.15 metres.

16. Striking colours

Minimalism, SVPREMVS SVPREMVS Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
SVPREMVS

SVPREMVS
SVPREMVS
SVPREMVS

Adding colours to design of the stairs, make them more original and special. They can be painted in an accent colour such as red or black for more sophisticated environments.

17. With a decorative garden

Casa LH, IX2 arquitectura IX2 arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
IX2 arquitectura

IX2 arquitectura
IX2 arquitectura
IX2 arquitectura

In many cases, the staircase lacks elements that enhance the beauty of its design. In modern environments, contact with nature is a sought-after detail in homes. So, it’s a great idea to decorate and infuse some modern style to your staircase through a small interior garden, like the one we see in this image.

A spacious and independent bungalow in Kolhapur
Which of these designs is your favourite? Answer in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks