A modern and cosy home in Kolhapur

This is a space for kids to relax and be themselves or have friends over for hours of play. The playfully coloured bunk beds and fan painted with cartoon characters are a kids’ dream! There is also a study area and cabinets which are all painted in cheerful and funky colours. A floral painting on the wall is the only design connect with the rest of the home.

Be inspired to craft new ideas for your home with the next home tour.10 pictures of warm and modern living rooms