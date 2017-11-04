A modern and cosy home in Kolhapur

Classic never goes out of style.It reinvents and redefines itself with changing times, just like this Bungalow in Kolhapur, designed by interior architects, Spacecraftt Architects. This dwelling is a homage to modern amenities, materials and textures while retaining some old world traits in design. It is a large and spacious family home that has a warm and captivating air.
Wood is used in many colour tones to create a wholesome design as can be seen in the dark wood of the painting frame and room division and the lighter wood of the entertainment unit which is in a very catchy design.
The living room is large and imposing with its L-shaped leather sofa and LED strip lighting across the walls and ceiling. The coffee table is a unique design that softens the look of the room as does a painting of dainty yellow flowers on the wall.
This room is obviously designed for a large number of guests with its vast array of comfortable seating. The wood patterned door and the wooden blinds on the window complement the colours and design of the sofas and light panels.
The textured accent walls of the living room are in a rich beige that blends well with the colour scheme of the room and lends it a warm appeal.
The Puja area is done up in mottled plywood and has a graceful look with the white mandir set against a white curtain in the backdrop.
The dining table has a beautiful design with a pebble display under the glass and painted seats on the chairs. We also get a peek into the kitchen.
This bedroom sports some stylish furniture like the bed with storage space built into it underneath and the dressing unit. The ceiling is a work of art while the widely spaced blinds are trendy.
The accent wall behind the bed area is striking in colour and design. The wardrobe is made of patterned ply wood which contrasts with the sombre look of the dark wood on the doors.
While the first bedroom was more formal, the second one has a more fun theme with its wavy striped accent wall and bright wall and ceiling panels.
This is a space for kids to relax and be themselves or have friends over for hours of play. The playfully coloured bunk beds and fan painted with cartoon characters are a kids’ dream! There is also a study area and cabinets which are all painted in cheerful and funky colours. A floral painting on the wall is the only design connect with the rest of the home.
