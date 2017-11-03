Your browser is out-of-date.

A farmhouse in Dahanu in Maharashtra

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern houses
Tucked away in the coastal city of Dahanu in Maharashtra is a luxurious farmhouse set in a wide compound with plentiful greenery. The farmhouse stands tall and proud, boasting every modern convenience and rich in aesthetics, creating a vision of elegance and charm. This dream house is designed by SM Studio, architects in Mumbai and is an amalgam of natural materials like stone and wood.

The proud façade

homify Modern houses
The front of the house stands on a raised platform and the approach is by an unconventional, asymmetric set of steps in black stone which truly highlights the white structure. The elevation has interesting accents of wood and stone which sets it apart while blending aesthetically with the landscape around.

Spacious living room

homify Modern living room
From the front deck, we enter the vast living room where the roof is in a chapel style and the imposing wood panelled wall gives it a grand appearance. The floor to ceiling style multiple panel doors add to the illusion of space and lets in plenty of natural light.

The entrance deck

homify Modern houses
Above the raised black area is the front deck to the home which is grand and impressive. The platform area is great for relaxed conversations and fond good byes.

Innovative pool design

homify Modern houses
The raised black platform is utilised to create a small plunge pool attached to the house. It continues to the side of the house as well creating a very unique appearance to the house.

Multilevel floor

homify Modern living room
In this view of the living room we can see an elevated platform decked out in wood which would be a great space for a cosy seating arrangement or a space for setting up the TV unit.

Grand work space

homify Modern study/office
Completed encased in wood on the floor and walls, this workspace with an aesthetically designed computer table is designed to accommodate a small library as well.


Visual treat

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The floating staircase in dark wood against the white slatted wall is a sight to behold! Adding to its pure aesthetic appeal are the spotlights in the ceiling and the dark wood panelling on the walls.

Cool bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
This room has a rugged appeal about it – there is nothing soft or feminine to the design. The platform style bed has a superb trendy look with a unique headboard design. The large window offers an unobstructed view of the lush greenery outdoors.

Elegant bathroom

homify Modern bathroom
And finally we have a view of the bathroom with its premium ceramic fittings and a glass shower cubicle. The elegance is underlined by the use of dark coloured tiles and cove lighting in the ceiling.

Indoors or outdoors, there are umpteen fantastic ideas to set your imagination on fire as you can see in our next home tour.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


