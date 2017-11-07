A bright and spacious Bangalore residence

If a home is bright and airy by design, half the home decor battle is won! This is what has happened with this Bangalore residence rendered by the architects at Architecture Continuous. Large glass windows, glazing for staircases, a large double-height courtyard and plenty of skylights fill this home with sunlight and fresh air. Sleek designs, trendy furniture and generous use of white and wood for defining spaces are the added attractions. All rooms offer stunning views of the garden outside, and the courtyard is extremely refreshing with its potted greens. The decor is minimal and tasteful as the inhabitants wanted tons to space to move around, breathe and experience a great life!
Classy wooden chairs a beautiful wooden TV unit contrast the white environment of the dining area nicely. The TV unit extends to become a stylish column for showcasing collectibles too.
Glossy white flooring and bright white walls impress with a cheerful and sunny vibe as we enter the house. You can see how the trendy open kitchen merges with the elegant dining space for an airy feel. The temple at the far end makes clever use of idle space, while the staircase with its glass panels adds to the openness.
From this angle, it is easier to appreciate the slim lines and elegant simplicity of the glass and wood staircase. The steps are floating so as to enhance ventilation and create that airy look which is special for this house.
Large skylights like the one shown here bring in ample sunlight to keep the interiors bright and refreshing. The white walls contribute to the brightness further.
We love the way the sleek yet classy staircase connects the different levels of the house. Since the steps are floating in nature, air circulation between different floors happens effortlessly.
Fashionable and unique chairs in black and white steal the show in the minimalistic living space. They contrast the white walls and flooring beautifully, along with the wooden elements here. The effect is inviting and impressive.
Folding doors open up the living room to a long and bright terrace which is protected with clear glass from rain and winds. A stylish chair sits in one corner to let you relax and admire the lively greenery outside and soak in some sun.
Warm wooden surfaces and sleek furniture make the media room very attractive and relaxing. Plus, it opens up to a white and sun-kissed courtyard and enjoys ample ventilation this way.
You can clearly see here that the courtyard is a double-height space that can be enjoyed from both the ground as well as the mezzanine floor of the house. A couple of slim chairs let you relax here and chat with loved ones.
The smooth white walls and elegant flooring of the courtyard have been beautifully contrasted by lush potted greens to make this area refreshing and soothing. The chair in the corner is very stylish and even has a small umbrella overhead for shade!
Wood makes a very warm and classy statement in this spacious bedroom, and goes well with the maroon rug, the dark beige curtains and the orange wall for the study station. The furniture here is very modern and very comfy as well.
Large glass windows and folding doors opening up to a spacious terrace fill this bedroom with sunlight and fresh air. Note the sleek window seat here that comes with inbuilt drawers for storage.
