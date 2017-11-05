This Bangalore house is full of stylish designs

The architects at Architecture Continuous bring you a very fashionable and spacious house in Bangalore today. Trendy lines, lavish use of glass, stylish furniture and soothing lighting make this residence a sight for sore eyes. The media room in this home is cleverly integrated with the sunny courtyard, while the minimal decor everywhere lets the inhabitants relax with ease. Premium quality marbles and warm wooden surfaces go a long way in adding luxury to the interiors. Soothing lighting and pops of colour here and there add to the appeal.
The presence of minimal interior walls makes the living area very expansive and airy. Elegant brown curtains add charm to the large windows, while stylish pendant lamps lend glamour to the ceiling.
One look at the windows of this house will show you how fashionable the designs are. Note the use of clear glass that brings in tons of natural light and allows inhabitants to admire the nature outside.
A beautiful L-shaped couch peppered with purple, yellow and bronze cushions makes a welcoming statement in the living room. Soothing lighting and classy marble flooring add to the attractive quotient here.
A vintage style armchair upholstered in brown leather and a pretty vase of flowers make this corner ideal for reading or relaxing.
From this side of the living area, you can see how it has been merged with the dining zone seamlessly. Hence, light and air flows everywhere easily for a fresh and positive ambiance.
Rendered in solid and dark wood, the TV unit in the living space is sophisticated and holds lots of books and collectibles with ease.
A large dining table surrounded by elegant wooden chairs makes the dining area inviting and impressive. The brown and cream colour palette and the stunning ceiling lighting add to the grandeur, while the open kitchen beckons with its ultramodern lines.
Grey, white and wood make for a very relaxing atmosphere in this minimalistic bedroom. Soft textiles, gentle indirect lighting and a massive closet that utilizes a wall nicely make this bedroom very appealing.
Lavish use of wood in different tones and modern furniture make this spacious bedroom a perfect sanctuary from all life’s troubles. The large window behind the bed and the bright yellow cushions ensure a sunny vibe.
Once again, wood defines the warm appeal and elegance of the media room in this house. We love both the luxurious armchairs and the sleek home theatre console here. But what steals the show is the way this room connects with the bright and sunny courtyard for a sunny and airy feel.
