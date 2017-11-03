Your browser is out-of-date.

A spacious and independent bungalow in Kolhapur

Beautiful green lawns and space that speaks of you and your style are synonymous with independent homes. This unique and cool home designed by the interior architects at Spacecraftt Architects in Kolhapur is wonderful and functional for families to live in. The use of earthy and rustic elements right through the home keeps the home simple and attractive. It is easy to imagine using the home for the family or even as a weekend getaway. The open spaces inside the home make it attractive for children who detest restrictive spaces commonly seen in apartments.

An Inviting Porch

This inviting porch is casual, simple and cool. The small patch of lawns provides the perfect spot to lounge with a cup of tea and books for the homeowners. The addition of small corner shrubs adds symmetry to the lawns while the green adds a perfect touch of elegance to the entrance of the home.

Symmetrical Design

Somani Bunglows

The outside view of the homes is alluring with its even symmetrical design and a classic look with the red tiled roof. The huge grill gates and the combination of patterns used on the façade seem to add a sense of drama and interest to the design.

Open Sitting Room

Living Hall

The huge open space provides an ideal environment for entertaining your guests or can be perfect for your family times together. The Sofas add a luxurious touch and the pattern in the floor tiles breaks the plain monotony of the tiles. The orange wall at the back end acts both as a barrier to the other rooms and as a cool design statement.

Another Look Sitting Room

Living Hall with Sitout and Garden outside

A look of the room from the other side gives you a perfect view of the lawns and the greenery. The corner of the room has been devoted to the TV Unit.

Another Cool Design Idea for the Sitting Room

Living Hall with double Height

The wrought iron seating brings a unique and classic look to this sitting room. The interesting choice of artifacts and wall art makes this style a bit rustic and different.  Having a lookout on the first floor makes the sitting room larger. The wooden balustrade adds a peculiar yet interesting touch to the design.

A Pretty Alcove

Central Courtyard—Brahmasthan

This alcove which actually works as a passageway to the other rooms is interesting and can be used for several purposes. In this, small pictures of the Lord adorn the wall making a perfect spot for some contemplation or meditation. The floor is made exciting with the use of pattern.

A Rustic and Simple Kitchen

Kitchen and Puja Ghar

A simple kitchen design makes this place homely and functional. The perfect space with plenty of drawers and storage makes it ideal for an Indian Kitchen. The archway with its unique shape breaks the space into dining and kitchen but manages to keep the space open and big.

Keep getting inspired with another home tour - A 2bhk modern and colourful apartment in Pune

7 fascinating pictures of pooja space in dining hall
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


