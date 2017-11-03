A spacious and independent bungalow in Kolhapur

Beautiful green lawns and space that speaks of you and your style are synonymous with independent homes. This unique and cool home designed by the interior architects at Spacecraftt Architects in Kolhapur is wonderful and functional for families to live in. The use of earthy and rustic elements right through the home keeps the home simple and attractive. It is easy to imagine using the home for the family or even as a weekend getaway. The open spaces inside the home make it attractive for children who detest restrictive spaces commonly seen in apartments.
This inviting porch is casual, simple and cool. The small patch of lawns provides the perfect spot to lounge with a cup of tea and books for the homeowners. The addition of small corner shrubs adds symmetry to the lawns while the green adds a perfect touch of elegance to the entrance of the home.
The outside view of the homes is alluring with its even symmetrical design and a classic look with the red tiled roof. The huge grill gates and the combination of patterns used on the façade seem to add a sense of drama and interest to the design.
The huge open space provides an ideal environment for entertaining your guests or can be perfect for your family times together. The Sofas add a luxurious touch and the pattern in the floor tiles breaks the plain monotony of the tiles. The orange wall at the back end acts both as a barrier to the other rooms and as a cool design statement.
A look of the room from the other side gives you a perfect view of the lawns and the greenery. The corner of the room has been devoted to the TV Unit.
The wrought iron seating brings a unique and classic look to this sitting room. The interesting choice of artifacts and wall art makes this style a bit rustic and different. Having a lookout on the first floor makes the sitting room larger. The wooden balustrade adds a peculiar yet interesting touch to the design.
This alcove which actually works as a passageway to the other rooms is interesting and can be used for several purposes. In this, small pictures of the Lord adorn the wall making a perfect spot for some contemplation or meditation. The floor is made exciting with the use of pattern.
A simple kitchen design makes this place homely and functional. The perfect space with plenty of drawers and storage makes it ideal for an Indian Kitchen. The archway with its unique shape breaks the space into dining and kitchen but manages to keep the space open and big.
