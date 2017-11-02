A gorgeous and cosy home in Hyderabad

If there is a single word you can use to describe this home then it would be simplicity. Modern homes with their clean lines and minimal use of color, come off as extremely stylish and elegant. This home designed by Urban Hospex interior designers and decorators in Hyderabad, have used a minimalistic approach with this home and used dashes of color in several rooms to just break the pattern. This makes this home both vibrant and inviting at the same time.
Wood is a natural element that lends class and sophistication to any room that it is added into. So, adding this element to a sitting room brings texture and softness to the look of any room, particularly to a room where you entertain. The wall in the room which acts as a partition has acharacter with the beautiful intricate lace detailing. The sofa which is kept a soft white color creates a perfect pattern of light and dark within the room.
The adjacent room is quite spacious and continues with the modern theme by incorporating them in various accessories such as a simple yet functional center table. An exquisite L-shaped sofa adds seating while creating the perfect space for entertaining. The TV unit has adequate space to store electronics and gadgets.
The long curtains add depth to the room and the combination of creams, whites and the browns gives a regal and elegant look to the room. The shelves against the walls provide a smart and elegant way to store your serve ware. The cutlery and the napkins can be stowed in the drawers provided in the storage.
The lady of the house deserves a space that is her own and how else can you do it but by giving her an open and spacious kitchen in bright pink! With enough counter space and storage, this kitchen is any woman’s dream.
A gorgeous, stylish and neutral bedroom, that is functional and classic as well. There is enough storage provided for the man and the woman of the house while keeping the designs simplistic. The room is not gender-specific and therefore makes for a beautiful room for a couple.
The bright colours lend a playful and happy touch to the room. The addition of prints on the study desk and the wardrobes add energy to the room. There is a sense of balance in the colours used in the space with the shades of blue.
This additional bedroom is simple and functional thanks to the minimal use of patterns on the wardrobes and the addition of a simple puja space in the corner.
