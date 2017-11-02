7 ideas to paint your furniture with a lacquer finish

In the market, one comes across wooden furniture with a lacquered finish in a variety of colours and textures—matte, bright, etc. Lacquered paint, which is used to coat furniture can be acrylic enamel or Chinese lacquer, either satin or glossy. The technique of lacquering can be undertaken by anyone, provided they have suitable equipment and materials for repainting the furniture, without spending much money. You can lacquer your furniture, if you want to improve its appearance and make your house look more beautiful.

In this article, we will teach you a few steps so that you can paint your own furniture with lacquered paint and transform them completely, giving them new colours, textures and life. Get inspired by these tips and images of lacquered furniture to renew the decor of your home, after all you deserve a beautiful house and furniture with a fresh and personalized look.