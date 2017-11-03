7 fascinating pictures of pooja space in dining hall

The space constraint has resulted in many adjustments and adaptations in city homes and apartments. One such adjustment is to assign a space for pooja in the dining hall. Now the challenge is to make it look beautiful since dining hall is a social area of the house. In modern homes usually living rooms merges into the dining space, so having a pooja space in dining hall is like having it in living room. Let’s dive into these 7 amazing pictures of pooja space designed right in the dining hall of homes by our talented designers.

Have a look and get inspired!