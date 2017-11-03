7 fascinating pictures of pooja space in dining hall

The space constraint has resulted in many adjustments and adaptations in city homes and apartments. One such adjustment is to assign a space for pooja in the dining hall. Now the challenge is to make it look beautiful since dining hall is a social area of the house. In modern homes usually living rooms merges into the dining space, so having a pooja space in dining hall is like having it in living room. Let’s dive into these 7 amazing pictures of pooja space designed right in the dining hall of homes by our talented designers.
Have a look and get inspired!
A serene and peaceful pooja space just blends with the earthy tone of the room. The wooden pooja cabinet merges with the other furniture of the dining hall. However, the intricate carving on its side and the built-in lamp at the top makes it unique and elegant.
A slightly elevated space behind the dining table is further beautified by an elegant wooden temple fixed on the wall. The shadow formed by a sole hanging lamp looks interesting and majestic.
A delicate white marble temple is hung in the far away wall of the dining hall creating a small abode of God. It is a simple temple made elegant by the beautiful lighting from above.
A round white mandir right in the middle of the wooden cabinet is quite creative and exclusive in its concept and design. Though the room is a combination of white and wooden colour, still the white pooja space stands apart because of its innovative style.
A corner of the dining hall has been converted into a peaceful and pious corner to pray and meditate. Beautiful statues have been placed on the elevated wooden and marble steps to maintain the sanctity of the space and demarcate it from the rest of the room. Overhead cupboard with bells on its doors look beautiful and completes the mandir.
The wooden partition separating the dining from kitchen has been used as a pooja space for the family. It is a smart utilization of space in a small home. Be innovative and creative and show your own style while partitioning the space and transform it into a beautiful mandir.
There is nothing elaborate or intricate here. A simple wooden table with two drawers and a few images fixed on the wooden board on the wall. It looks calm and pristine. Simple is beautiful and elegant, see it to believe it.
For more pooja space ideas, click here.