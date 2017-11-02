Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 television rooms for modern houses

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Departamento CL, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern media room
Loading admin actions …

If you are the one who thinks that television is for the family to sit and enjoy the family’s favourite sitcoms, sports, movies and news together then this ideabook is just for you. We believe that every modern house should have a beautifully designed relaxing and comfortable television room. It is the best place for the family to enjoy in each other’s company while unwinding after a long day or lounge around in the lazy weekends watching movies or indulging in gossips.

Have a look at these 20 fresh and brilliantly designed television rooms for some inspiration.

​1. Unobstructed pleasure

APTO PAISAGEM, ALME ARQUITETURA ALME ARQUITETURA Modern media room
ALME ARQUITETURA

ALME ARQUITETURA
ALME ARQUITETURA
ALME ARQUITETURA

Don’t overcrowd the space around the television with too many decorations. If you want something to showcase then place it strategically above or below the television so that it is not a distraction while watching television.

​2. Excitement exhaled through colours

SESIÓN FOTOGRÁFICA Y RECORRIDO VIRTUAL - CENTRAL PARK -, ECKEN virtual spaces ECKEN virtual spaces Modern media room
ECKEN virtual spaces

ECKEN virtual spaces
ECKEN virtual spaces
ECKEN virtual spaces

A lot of excitement is going on in this room and it is all because of colours. Lemon green, electric blue, modern grey, peaceful white, graceful wood… It’s good! The colours will enhance the mood and time with the family.

​3. The home theater

RECORRIDO VIRTUAL Y SESIÓN FOTOGRÁFICA - LA TOSCANA - , ECKEN virtual spaces ECKEN virtual spaces Modern media room
ECKEN virtual spaces

ECKEN virtual spaces
ECKEN virtual spaces
ECKEN virtual spaces

Imagine sitting in a comfortable couch with home theatre system with strategically placed stereos to create a theatre like effect right in the comfort of your home. Now see this picture here and get some inspiration for your home theatre.

​4. Favorite colour for favorite room

Diseño de interiores, Zono Interieur Zono Interieur Modern media room
Zono Interieur

Zono Interieur
Zono Interieur
Zono Interieur

Right colour can make lots of difference in the mood and essence of the room. Choose the favourite colour of your family and incorporate it in the space. They will love it!

5. Minimalist is modern

Ampliación en "Los Frailes", Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Modern media room Stone
Taller Luis Esquinca

Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca

Minimalist look is amazingly beautiful and modern. Hang a television on a beautifully textured wall. Keep the decoration minimum and enjoy the moment.

​6. The perfect relaxation

PC Fase 2 Piso 5, Línea Vertical Línea Vertical Modern media room
Línea Vertical

Línea Vertical
Línea Vertical
Línea Vertical

Books in the television room will make it a complete relaxation zone. After all you will not be watching television all the time. In the family of book-lover, it would be a perfect hangout space.


7. Live life King-size

Penthouse Punto Central, Línea Vertical Línea Vertical Modern media room
Línea Vertical

Línea Vertical
Línea Vertical
Línea Vertical

relaxing sofa, floor to ceiling and wall to wall open shelves to show your books and memorabilia, and a large size television decorating a wall; life is to live it like a king. Enjoy the view from any corner of the room.

​8. Modern colour called grey

Penthouse SENS, ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern media room
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

Grey is a favourite choice when it comes to the modern décor. The mystery surrounding this colour and its ability to blend with everything makes it an amazing choice.

​9. The colour palette

Proyecto "Alebrije", Franko & Co. Franko & Co. Modern media room
Franko &amp; Co.

Franko & Co.
Franko &amp; Co.
Franko & Co.

Think differently and evolve your own style. Why just go for one colour when you love many? Give the wall behind the television a makeover and make it your colour palette.

​10. The white room

Apartamento Vila Olímpia, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Modern media room
Helô Marques Associados

Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

Apart from making the room look calm, peaceful and spacious, the colour white also gives us the freedom to choose the furniture and accessories in any colour or tone. Everything will look great in a white room.

11. The vertical space

Apartamento AL, Haruf Arquitetura + Design Haruf Arquitetura + Design Modern media room
Haruf Arquitetura + Design

Haruf Arquitetura + Design
Haruf Arquitetura + Design
Haruf Arquitetura + Design

Make the full use of the vertical space and add that extra space to the room. Keep the wall units simple. The stylish video furniture will transform the wall and room into a comfortable space.

12. Attraction below the feet

Bela Vista 01, Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura Modern media room
Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura

Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura
Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura
Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura

We don’t have to say anything about it because it instantly grabs all the attention. A stunning rug will be a great investment especially if it is complemented by the earthy tones of the modern décor.

​13. Lines and angles

Residential project, NA ARCHITECTS NA ARCHITECTS Modern media room Furniture,Television,Building,Comfort,Interior design,Floor,Wall,Television set,Flooring,Living room
NA ARCHITECTS

Residential project

NA ARCHITECTS
NA ARCHITECTS
NA ARCHITECTS

It’s clean, clear and beautifully designed room that looks elegant with its perfect formation of lines and angles. Even the attractive yellow low sitting chair has an angle to show-off.

​14. Free and liberated

子供たちの元気な声が響く のびのび成長できる家, LITTLE NEST WORKS LITTLE NEST WORKS Modern media room Grey
LITTLE NEST WORKS

LITTLE NEST WORKS
LITTLE NEST WORKS
LITTLE NEST WORKS

We usually enjoy the space with lots of free space. It gives a sense of liberation. Be precise with the size, shape and colour of the furniture and enjoy the freedom it offers.

​15. Less is more

Projeto Bairro do Juventus - Mooca, RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern media room
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

Little bit of detailing is enough to give a modern touch to a room. Just keep it as simple as possible and trust us it will look elegant and feel comfortable.

​16. Normal is boring

Apartamento | Cobertura, Piacesi Arquitetos Piacesi Arquitetos Modern media room
Piacesi Arquitetos

Piacesi Arquitetos
Piacesi Arquitetos
Piacesi Arquitetos

Show your creativity and be bold and innovative when selecting the furniture. Comfort is important, but then an innovatively designed sofa could be comfortable too. Take a clue from here and add some WOW factor to your room.

17. The zing thing

Proy. Precursores - San Miguel, Lima, Kuro Design Studio Kuro Design Studio Modern media room
Kuro Design Studio

Kuro Design Studio
Kuro Design Studio
Kuro Design Studio

It is important to throw in some fun element in the room to lighten up the mood. A quirky lamp in a corner or a few cushions with amazing motifs on it is enough to bring some zing.

18. The falling roof

이천집, 위빌종합건설 위빌종합건설 Modern media room
위빌종합건설

위빌종합건설
위빌종합건설
위빌종합건설

The modern style is to take any unused or challenging space and convert it into a beautiful television room for the family to hang together. It may be an attic, corridor or that space under the staircase; let your imagination go wild.

​19. Modern is practical

Departamento CL, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern media room
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Practicality in design is synonymous to modern. Modern is all about comfort and convenience. Here all the furniture is oriented in such a way that watching television will be a pleasurable experience. The sofa and television unit are facing each other and the couch is quite comfy.

20. Integrating the space

homify Modern media room
homify

homify
homify
homify

It is a trend we follow in the modern homes, integration of the space. Place the television so that it can be viewed and enjoyed from any corner of the integrated space.

For more ideas, click here.

7 ideas to paint your furniture with a lacquer finish
Which of these designs would you copy for your home? Respond in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks