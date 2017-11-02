20 television rooms for modern houses

If you are the one who thinks that television is for the family to sit and enjoy the family’s favourite sitcoms, sports, movies and news together then this ideabook is just for you. We believe that every modern house should have a beautifully designed relaxing and comfortable television room. It is the best place for the family to enjoy in each other’s company while unwinding after a long day or lounge around in the lazy weekends watching movies or indulging in gossips.
Have a look at these 20 fresh and brilliantly designed television rooms for some inspiration.
Don’t overcrowd the space around the television with too many decorations. If you want something to showcase then place it strategically above or below the television so that it is not a distraction while watching television.
A lot of excitement is going on in this room and it is all because of colours. Lemon green, electric blue, modern grey, peaceful white, graceful wood… It’s good! The colours will enhance the mood and time with the family.
Imagine sitting in a comfortable couch with home theatre system with strategically placed stereos to create a theatre like effect right in the comfort of your home. Now see this picture here and get some inspiration for your home theatre.
Right colour can make lots of difference in the mood and essence of the room. Choose the favourite colour of your family and incorporate it in the space. They will love it!
Minimalist look is amazingly beautiful and modern. Hang a television on a beautifully textured wall. Keep the decoration minimum and enjoy the moment.
Books in the television room will make it a complete relaxation zone. After all you will not be watching television all the time. In the family of book-lover, it would be a perfect hangout space.
A relaxing sofa, floor to ceiling and wall to wall open shelves to show your books and memorabilia, and a large size television decorating a wall; life is to live it like a king. Enjoy the view from any corner of the room.
Grey is a favourite choice when it comes to the modern décor. The mystery surrounding this colour and its ability to blend with everything makes it an amazing choice.
Think differently and evolve your own style. Why just go for one colour when you love many? Give the wall behind the television a makeover and make it your colour palette.
Apart from making the room look calm, peaceful and spacious, the colour white also gives us the freedom to choose the furniture and accessories in any colour or tone. Everything will look great in a white room.
Make the full use of the vertical space and add that extra space to the room. Keep the wall units simple. The stylish video furniture will transform the wall and room into a comfortable space.
We don’t have to say anything about it because it instantly grabs all the attention. A stunning rug will be a great investment especially if it is complemented by the earthy tones of the modern décor.
It’s clean, clear and beautifully designed room that looks elegant with its perfect formation of lines and angles. Even the attractive yellow low sitting chair has an angle to show-off.
We usually enjoy the space with lots of free space. It gives a sense of liberation. Be precise with the size, shape and colour of the furniture and enjoy the freedom it offers.
Little bit of detailing is enough to give a modern touch to a room. Just keep it as simple as possible and trust us it will look elegant and feel comfortable.
Show your creativity and be bold and innovative when selecting the furniture. Comfort is important, but then an innovatively designed sofa could be comfortable too. Take a clue from here and add some WOW factor to your room.
It is important to throw in some fun element in the room to lighten up the mood. A quirky lamp in a corner or a few cushions with amazing motifs on it is enough to bring some zing.
The modern style is to take any unused or challenging space and convert it into a beautiful television room for the family to hang together. It may be an attic, corridor or that space under the staircase; let your imagination go wild.
Practicality in design is synonymous to modern. Modern is all about comfort and convenience. Here all the furniture is oriented in such a way that watching television will be a pleasurable experience. The sofa and television unit are facing each other and the couch is quite comfy.
It is a trend we follow in the modern homes, integration of the space. Place the television so that it can be viewed and enjoyed from any corner of the integrated space.
