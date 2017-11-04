6 easy to ideas to convert unused corners into small gardens

Have a small garden at home is not as simple as it seems to be. There are some processes which need to be followed; some steps need to be fulfilled so that the desired garden design can be obtained. Right from the initial design, things that need to be taken into consideration include the location of each plant, the process of irrigation and the lighting arrangements. Along with this, one should also know about the specifications of the plants that will be planted in the garden.
There are many details in the whole course, which need to be kept in mind. There should be clear discussions between the client and the landscape architect. There should be synchronised between the preference and taste of the client and the recommendation of the professional designing the garden. This will help in designing the perfect garden, which will be consistent with architectural design and the style of the home. Mentioned below are some excellent home garden designs you can try.
This is the garden, which is in the initial stage and just next to the house entrance. This is the garden in the first stage, where the space is cleaned and you can place the irrigation pipe in the right space. The pipe can either be placed from the wall or from the ground.
The substrate is improved where the plants will be sown. The drainage of the land is also defined, which is usually done with a layer of suitable mesh or layer of stones, before the drain pipe is reached. In case the planter is not very large and the substrate is prepared in a manner so that the water drains out effectively, there is no need for a discharge pipe.
If you check this image, you can find that there are plants in different heights and various other kinds of plants have been planted. In fact, there are small plants also in the garden, which seem to cover the entire floor of the planter. For the height factor, there are yuccas and palms, which also add to the design of the house entrance.
The small space at the entrance of the house has been covered with river stones, preferably round in shape. The stones not only add texture and colour to the space, but also help in the prevention of bad weed growth. Just ensure that before the plants are planted in the planter in the soil; the soil should be free of weeds and other roots, which can hamper in getting the final design of the garden.
If you check the planter in detail, you will find that there are ribbon plants with white and green colors. In many countries these plants are referred to as a bad mother. It is a plant with nice color contrast, is resistant in nature, easy and low on maintenance and is short in height as well. When they surround the ornamental plants in bright hues, they look really nice. On the whole this entire setup looks quite nice for the entrance of the house.
You are really lucky if you have a small space right at the corner of the house exteriors. It is all the better if the land is flanked by a stone wall on one side and a fence on the other side. The limitations of the house are distinctly marked by this barricade. You can see in the image that for turning the space into a garden, the right amounts of earth have to be removed so that a good substrate base is obtained. The trees can be planted there as per suitable design.
In this image you can see that the garden is already in process, with the plants already sown. The corner of the house looks really amazing once all the plants are planted. The image of the completed garden is missing with full ground cover. In fact, there are no river stones in the area as well as of now. Once the whole garden design is finished, the beauty of the entrance of the house is enhanced manifold times. The stone covered wall of the main exterior adds to the appeal of the space.
When you start your garden and the first plants are already planted, you can see them right from the window of the living room or the hall. The taller trees like the palm trees can be seen clearly as is decided on the design of the garden. When seen from the hall, it looks like a painting, which is framed by the hall window. The light brown coloured stone enhances the effects of the place.
When you look from the side window, you will get this kind of an image of the same garden. In fact, this view can be seen from other floors as well. Different colored and sized plants can be seen in the garden, making the space look grand and beautiful.
Check out the finished garden from outside. The decisive factor in the landscape design is the way in which the heights of the different plants have been distributed and adjusted in the space. The plants that will grow to highest heights are planted right at the back, and then there are the medium ones followed by shorter plants. The palm tree on one end is the focal point of the garden. For generating greater interest to the entire set of the garden design, setting colors and tones for the garden plants is also important.
There is this space available right on the wall of the garage. This area can be well used for building a planter. The wall which is painted in red will act as an excellent background to the planter. Special impact is created by the narrow window right in the middle of the wall.
Once the soil is removed and the substrate is placed, low and medium sized ornamental plants are planted in the planter. Crotos is a common choice for the plants and they help in standing out exceptionally well on the garage wall. The total impact created is just wonderful.
There is a narrow strip available right next to the stone covered wall on the outside of the house. This is the area where the garden will be located. The original soil will be removed from the area and a final substrate will be implemented where the plants can be planted.
Once the plants are finally planted, the area looks amazingly nice. There are two areca plants, which are the main attractions in the planter. However, in the middle, there are some smaller plants and some plants with colorful flowers.
This wall in the house has been painted red for some reason. But right in front of the wall, there is some space left in the garden. In this image, the area is not clear still and contains remains of construction of the house.
Various kinds of plants are being seen in this small area. Along with tall plants and trees like palms and Palo de la Felicidad , there are smaller plants at the base like Nest of Moses. These plants have white flowers. With the red background in place, the white flowers are in complete contrast and look amazing.
Even if you have a small space in the house, try these simple but excellent garden ideas to give a new dimension to the available space.