The beauty in simplicity

Through this special feature on homify, we will travel together to the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, to connect to a family home with a more natural, peaceful, and relaxing approach to life. A house that had a very small family but constructed a home; to make provision for a bigger family for the years to come.

The architects who were chosen to carry out this spectacular project were architecture studio Claria and Claria. Working with a limited budget always presents constraints, so this house was planned and designed to be built in two stages. The basic family areas were planned to be completed in the first stage, and the other spaces were constructed when the family had three children. The design was planned in such a manner that at any point during the project phasing the house always seemed in perfect harmony and aesthetics. Lets jump in…