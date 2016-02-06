​How to decorate a bedroom for a newlywed couple?

Wedding not only binds two hearts but also heralds a new beginning of life. New relationships, new responsibilities and a new way of life. The home that the newlyweds will be moving into should also be given due attention. Each room in the house has a special purpose and needs to be decorated accordingly. If you are going to be married soon or you have just got married recently and planning decorate your new home, you need to start with the bedroom. It is the bedroom where the day begins and ends and thus it should be decorated in such a way that it exudes a strong sense of positivity and comfort. You will come across several bedroom decorating ideas for newlyweds but they should appeal to your sense of style and taste. Some newly weds prefer flamboyant colours and a flashy composition for their bedroom, while others prefer soothing and sober designs.
The bed you choose for your selves to relax and rewind should be comfortable and cosy. Make sure it is of the right size, nether too big nor too small. But, keep in mind it suits the size of the room. A large bed would take up most of the space if the room is not big enough. Use clean bedsheets and pillow covers made of fabrics that suit you the best. If you or your partner is allergic to certain fabrics, avoid using it for your bed. Make sure the bed is comfortably padded and the mattress is soft and comfortable. But pick a mattress that is moderately firm. A very soft mattress can affect your sleep. For the blanket, you can go for the woollen variants or ones made from cotton, fleece or silk. You can keep more cushions on the bed to make it even more comfortable.
Colours, whether on the wall, on the curtains or the carpet, have a significant role to play in interior design. Bright, happy colours influence the mood greatly and a wrong combination of colours can spoil the entire vibe, no matter how much you spend on the other aspects of the room. Therefore you need to have good sense of colour to give the bedroom the kind of look you always wanted. The wall paint as well as the colour of the curtains, bed sheets, carpet, and the furniture must complement each other. Also you can use colours effectively to make the room appear bigger or smaller. Your bedroom can turn into an uninteresting, drab corner of the house, if colours are not used effectively. If you have chosen a comparatively soothing and lighter shade for your walls, you can use bright colours for your bedsheet. But the colour of the walls and the curtains should be close so that they maintain synchrony.
Linen always works well for decorating bedrooms. Most bedroom decorating ideas for newlyweds use linen for decoration. Linen as a fabric is not only comfortable and hygienic but also easily maintained. Whether you want linen curtains for you room or linen sheets for the bed and the table, the fabric will not disappoint you. Decorating your bedroom with expensive linen fabric will add style and class to the space. Curtains should not be too heavy or too light.
Curtains make an important part of interior decor. You can add a romantic aura to your bedroom, by decorating it with beautiful curtains. You can employ fabrics like linen, silk, faux or velvet as they bring in added charm and aura to a space. Select the colour of the curtains wisely. Cool and soft hues soothe your senses and build a romantic atmosphere. Bright curtains against lighter wall paints would make them more prominent.You can use lighter shades to make the curtains blend well with its surroundings. Use patterns on the curtains to make the room visually attractive. The unique bedroom design shown in the picture above is the work of Nada design, interior architects from Russia.
Lighting fixtures are used in different settings of the room to bring about a graceful effect. Lack of sufficient light in the room tends to make the room appear dull and depressing. The lighting fixtures should be placed at strategic places to create the desired effect. Lights can create a surreal effect which is ideal for romance. Install different sets of lighting fixtures that can be used for enhancing different moods. You can keep an alluring white table lamp by your bed, for that simple and tradition appeal.
Other decorative items that can be added to the room are flowers, paintings and art pieces. Flowers create a very positive environment. You can keep real flowers in a vase and change them every few days. Keep flowers of your own choice or that of your partners. If you are fond of nature, you can keep small pots of plants by the window as well. For decorating the room with show pieces and other decorative items, you need to make pre arrangements. For smaller show pieces, you can keep them in a glass showcase. Empty walls may look purposeless and for that you can choose to hang beautiful paintings on it. It wouldn’t only fill in the empty space on the wall but, also give a boost to the aesthetic value of the room.
