​How to decorate a bedroom for a newlywed couple?

Other decorative items that can be added to the room are flowers, paintings and art pieces. Flowers create a very positive environment. You can keep real flowers in a vase and change them every few days. Keep flowers of your own choice or that of your partners. If you are fond of nature, you can keep small pots of plants by the window as well. For decorating the room with show pieces and other decorative items, you need to make pre arrangements. For smaller show pieces, you can keep them in a glass showcase. Empty walls may look purposeless and for that you can choose to hang beautiful paintings on it. It wouldn’t only fill in the empty space on the wall but, also give a boost to the aesthetic value of the room.

