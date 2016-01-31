To manage the energy utilization of the house external wall insulation is necessary. Insulation of the walls outside the house has many benefits such as it saves energy, money, protect your brick work, fill the cracks in your brickwork and others. To insulate the external wall of your house a layer of insulating material is fixed to your walls with the help of adhesive or any mechanical fixing. Compared to interior wall insulation, exterior wall insulation is cost-effective. While choosing the material make sure that the material will retain its R-value and properties. Therefore, opt for a material that is water-resistant such as foam or fibreglass. However, the price of these two materials is higher but provides long-term benefits. The thermal resistant of a material depends on the climate of the country you live. The R-values actually ranges from zero to 40. While the smaller R-value is suitable for warm weather, higher R-value is suitable for chilly climates.

