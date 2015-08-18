Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A house for all the senses

Alvaro V Alvaro V
Villa Luisa, Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Today on homify  we look at a real dream home. The Villa Luisa is in south-western Lombardy in Italy and was designed by Matteo Gattoni. The focus was on the dialogues between environment and architecture and between comfort, the latest technology and sustainability.

The exterior

Villa Luisa, Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Modern houses
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto

Matteo Gattoni - Architetto
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto
Matteo Gattoni - Architetto

Before entering the house, let’s take a  look at the exterior of the Villa Luisa and the connection that it creates between the indoor and outdoor areas. Large windows and a covered veranda enable a seamless link between the living room inside the house and the garden and pool area outside. In addition, a sophisticated lighting system helps with the atmosphere of the whole environment.

First Glimpse

Villa Luisa, Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Modern houses
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto

Matteo Gattoni - Architetto
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto
Matteo Gattoni - Architetto

Here’s a  look at the facade of the villa, seen behind the softly-lit pool. The Villa Luisa was built from two different materials local to Lombardy—limestone and brick. The shape and silhouette stands out right away with its clean minimalist lines and geometric structures. The villa has a floor area of 400 square metres

Home automation

Villa Luisa, Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Front doors
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto

Matteo Gattoni - Architetto
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto
Matteo Gattoni - Architetto

Here we see the entrance of the villa and the dramatic contrast between the two materials used. At this point we’d like to say a word about the advanced technology in the Villa Luisa. In addition to a sophisticated alarm system throughout the house, there are not only under floor heating, but also cooling in the hot months of the year, a solar power system, a heated pool and a geothermal heating system.

Living like a king

Villa Luisa, Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Modern living room
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto

Matteo Gattoni - Architetto
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto
Matteo Gattoni - Architetto

The living room of the villa is flanked on both side by large picture windows that let in copious amounts of natural light. At the centre of the room stands the majestic sofa that is reminiscent of a royal throne and invites you to enjoy this cosy and luxurious living area.

Sleeping in luxury

Villa Luisa, Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Modern style bedroom
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto

Matteo Gattoni - Architetto
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto
Matteo Gattoni - Architetto

In the bedroom, we find pure luxury. Specifically, there are three bedrooms, all of which are elegantly decorated and luxurious. The absolute highlight is the freestanding bathtub with its ornate gold feet, the marble floor and the unique lighting installation.

The basement

Villa Luisa, Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Modern bathroom
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto

Matteo Gattoni - Architetto
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto
Matteo Gattoni - Architetto

In other houses the basement may serve as a storage room, garage or pantry. In the Villa Luisa the basement is the most luxurious part of the entire building! Here we see the gorgeous tiled mini spa. What a perfect daily escape!

Villa Luisa, Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Modern media room
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto

Matteo Gattoni - Architetto
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto
Matteo Gattoni - Architetto

The basement also holds a stylish home theatre that is equipped with several comfortable love sofas, a large screen and the latest technology. What more could you want from this amazing dream house?! To see more luxurious houses take a look at this ideabook here.

Pooja room decorations


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks