A house for all the senses

Today on homify we look at a real dream home. The Villa Luisa is in south-western Lombardy in Italy and was designed by Matteo Gattoni. The focus was on the dialogues between environment and architecture and between comfort, the latest technology and sustainability.
Before entering the house, let’s take a look at the exterior of the Villa Luisa and the connection that it creates between the indoor and outdoor areas. Large windows and a covered veranda enable a seamless link between the living room inside the house and the garden and pool area outside. In addition, a sophisticated lighting system helps with the atmosphere of the whole environment.
Here’s a look at the facade of the villa, seen behind the softly-lit pool. The Villa Luisa was built from two different materials local to Lombardy—limestone and brick. The shape and silhouette stands out right away with its clean minimalist lines and geometric structures. The villa has a floor area of 400 square metres
Here we see the entrance of the villa and the dramatic contrast between the two materials used. At this point we’d like to say a word about the advanced technology in the Villa Luisa. In addition to a sophisticated alarm system throughout the house, there are not only under floor heating, but also cooling in the hot months of the year, a solar power system, a heated pool and a geothermal heating system.
The living room of the villa is flanked on both side by large picture windows that let in copious amounts of natural light. At the centre of the room stands the majestic sofa that is reminiscent of a royal throne and invites you to enjoy this cosy and luxurious living area.
In the bedroom, we find pure luxury. Specifically, there are three bedrooms, all of which are elegantly decorated and luxurious. The absolute highlight is the freestanding bathtub with its ornate gold feet, the marble floor and the unique lighting installation.
In other houses the basement may serve as a storage room, garage or pantry. In the Villa Luisa the basement is the most luxurious part of the entire building! Here we see the gorgeous tiled mini spa. What a perfect daily escape!
The basement also holds a stylish home theatre that is equipped with several comfortable love sofas, a large screen and the latest technology. What more could you want from this amazing dream house?!