Stairs? Best tips to use the space below

In a multilevel home, staircases take up a lot of space. The area they occupy can be regained by placing a piece of furniture underneath it or simply to transform it with a useful storage solutions. When a flat is quite small and not much storage units can be placed in it, using the available space under the stairs can be a dream come true. It can also become a niche or a safe haven to collect oneself and regroup. Having a private little area, separated from the rest of the world can help greatly when one needs to go to their safe zone. It can also be synonymous to an inventive new spot to put away ones book or wine collection as well as the clothing that is not worn during the current season. Taking advantage of the wonderful space under the stairs can resolve many organisational problems, it provides a working area for a home office and even an area where the little ones can play safely. What matters is to figure out what could benefit the most the home and its occupants.
When the staircase is high and permits for sofas to be placed underneath, it procures a great living room or lounging area for the home. One can decorate this space to their liking and put comfy sofas to entertain guests or to enjoy some relaxing time after a busy day at work. This option also works as a waiting area in the hallway to greet in guests or for the men waiting for the ladies of the house to finish up their hairdo before going out. Plants can also be introduced into the mix to add a little colour. The image shown here is a colourful inspiration to bring into a home where a set of colourful sofas stands over a lively patchwork carpet that lies on the floor. Once more a peaceful retreat is included into the equation making the home inviting and agreeable. A great benefit of the stairs shown here is that it is not made with bulky and closed off materials which let the light travel through the room and shed light onto this lounging area. Suspended light fixtures can also be hung to the ceiling as shown in this picture. If preferred, one can place a side table or a coffee table to put a lamp over it or simply implementing a freestanding lamp in the mix.
The image displayed here is a very charming inspiration that can be introduced under stairs that get natural sunlight. Who wouldn't want a winter garden stored away under the staircase. It is a peaceful retreat to spend away the hours while tending to potted plants or simply to be swept away in the world of a good book. Since plants need sunlight, one must make sure a window is near to let the vital natural light stream through for the greenery. It doesn't necessarily need to be a window directly next to the stairs but a window close enough to let the sunshine in. Even when there isn't a second floor in the home, a staircase can be installed where the plants can be hung or placed on the steps as shown in this picture. The added bonus of this seating area is that three wicker baskets offer storage under the bench. A buffet can also stand under the stairs instead of a seating option to put away any useful object of the home and place plants or picture frames on it.
Here is a very clever way to use the space under the staircase by installing a closet to hang coats and shelving units for shoes, hats, gloves and scarves. As soon as everything is tucked away, the unsuspected closet can be pushed back under the stairs without anyone ever knowing this ingenious storage solution was even there. Seasonal clothing can also be put away in this cupboard while waiting for the right time to use them to come around again. This is a great solution for small or narrow apartments that don't offer much space to hang coats and such. One can also chose to not hide away this type of storage by simply installing shelves and bars for their clothing. Also, this area can be a filing cabinet for office supplies, books or any other useful things that need to be handy when needed. By investing a little more money into a system such as the one shown here, much can be accomplished and efficiently organised.
The little loved ones always need a space to play and laugh. A hideaway or a fort that is made especially for children can be nestled right underneath the stairs. The image here proves that idea where shelves and a sitting area have been constructed for kids to go an play away the hours. If a child's room is small and not much more space is available for them store away their toys and books, this is the ideal solution. No more wasted space under the stairs because the little ones have a place to call their own. They will have an area where they can play with their favourite toys or read their dearest fairy tales. If there isn't much natural light streaming through to that closed off space, then a light can be installed to spread a light in this play area. Even grown ups can sit there to enjoy a little quiet time while sipping a cup of tea. This spot can also be converted into a mini house for the kids or a curtain can be hung to provide them with a secret fort right in the comfort of one's home.
Oh the joy of books and the merriment they bring! Here is an ingenious idea to implement into a home. Whether space is available or not, using the space below the stairs to store away books is a delightful way to have a different kind of bookshelf in an apartment. With all the colourful bookshelves available, having a book collection under the staircase can add a splash of colourful elements to the room it is in. The current picture exemplifies that very inspiration where the flat is completely white with the exception of the books stored away underneath the stairs. If one prefers storing a collection of vinyls or CDS, that is also possible. This inspiration can work for storing clothing, kitchen ware, electronics such as a radio or office and school supplies. The convenience of this type of installation is that an extra bookshelf or piece of furniture does't need to be purchased and placed somewhere in the flat. This will save time and effort as well as organise the home in a smart way.
Wine lovers should pay attention to the following image that provides a cool new kind of wine cellar. The original circular design of this wine cellar is absolutely stylish and inventive. Instead of having to go to the basement where wine is usually stored, it is easily accessible if needed for cooking or for offering to guests. Light fixtures have been installed into the staircase to shed some light on the bottles when needing to read the label and finding out which type of wine to pick. It is possible to keep one
storage circle to put away the necessary wine tools or the latest magazines or books written by renowned sommeliers. The overall look of this wine cellar is very appealing to the eye. Gathering and searching for good wines can take a very long time and even years in some cases, that is why it is also a great way to show one's wine collection for all to admire and taste. This design has been made possible by Space Alchemy.