Stairs? Best tips to use the space below

When the staircase is high and permits for sofas to be placed underneath, it procures a great living room or lounging area for the home. One can decorate this space to their liking and put comfy sofas to entertain guests or to enjoy some relaxing time after a busy day at work. This option also works as a waiting area in the hallway to greet in guests or for the men waiting for the ladies of the house to finish up their hairdo before going out. Plants can also be introduced into the mix to add a little colour. The image shown here is a colourful inspiration to bring into a home where a set of colourful sofas stands over a lively patchwork carpet that lies on the floor. Once more a peaceful retreat is included into the equation making the home inviting and agreeable. A great benefit of the stairs shown here is that it is not made with bulky and closed off materials which let the light travel through the room and shed light onto this lounging area. Suspended light fixtures can also be hung to the ceiling as shown in this picture. If preferred, one can place a side table or a coffee table to put a lamp over it or simply implementing a freestanding lamp in the mix.