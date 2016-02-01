The geometry of a well-balanced room

Triangulation is the formation or division into triangles . Simply put, in a design and furnishing standpoint, it means to direct objects, furniture and decoration into a triangle shape or direction towards the main element of the room. The current image is of a bedroom with a slanted roof, which is the first point of triangulation and objects that point towards the bed such as the carpets on the floor and the lamps on the the side tables. The bed is the focal point of the room since most of the activity done in a room gravitates around the bed. It is the place where one sleeps, rests, reads and lounges. The bed has been placed in a corner where the roof is at its lowest point. This has been cleverly done because if the bed had been placed under the highest point of the roof, the space where it is lower would be wasted since no one can stand fully upright in that area. When a person is in bed, they are either lying down or sitting up which is perfect for the space that is available at that location. There is also something quite intimate about the placement of the bed there, which is like relaxing in a small playhouse or a secluded fortress. Triangulating objects toward the most important piece of furniture of the room can also be translated into directing chairs, a coffee table, carpets and plants towards the sofa or the television that are be the main attractions of the room.