The geometry of a well-balanced room

The apartment has been rented or the house purchased and all that is left to do is to arrange the furniture to create a pleasant liveable space. Sometimes rearranging the furniture where one lives is a step that needs to be undertaken because the traffic flow isn't fluid enough in the home or the arrangement of the furniture doesn't agree with the lines and layout of the room. Or one could simply want to bring in a wind of change to transform the energies of the home and start fresh. A few easy steps and important factors are to be considered such as the focal point of the room, the use of symmetry, measuring the space available in a room and more. These elements, when taken into consideration, will guarantee a successful moving in or rearranging of one's home. In the end the most important goal is to create a comfortable living space that leaves room to move and play all the while being functional and appealing.
First things first, where is the room's centre? It is measured with the calculation of the layout and measurements of the square meters of the room. Once the centre is defined, then furniture can be introduced to cater to that point. The best way to remember its location is to install a hanging light from the ceiling there. When that has been done, the rest of the arrangement of the room can be accomplished effortlessly. For instance, in this picture of a dining room the marker for the centre of the room is the metallic sprawled out lamp that crowns over the dining table. It is easy to notice how it is located in the centre of this dining room since everything else gravitates around that point. All that is left is to either place furniture under and around it. In the case of a dining room it is usually the lighting fixture and when working with a living room, it is between the television and the sofa. As for a bedroom, the light fixture should light up the foot of the bed since the header is usually placed by the wall. Placing a lamp in the centre of the room is the most efficient way to evenly shed light onto the entire room. This design has been made possible by Lavradio Design.
A crucial aspect or furniture arrangement is drawing up a room plan. Doing so will set the stage for better living conditions even before it is undertaken. The advantage of a room plan is that it can be tossed, redrawn, rearranged and reconfigured as much as needed. Preparation is key to avoid precious time wasted and that is what a room plan offers. When designing a loft space like the one shown here, the pre-setup is of the most importance since a loft has only one closed off room, the bathroom, and everything else is in one big space. It goes without saying that planning ahead about what will go where, will save many headaches and torments. In this image the designers have opted for a mezzanine, a second level that is accessible with stairs to reach the changing and bedroom area. That can only be done if there are high enough ceilings. A loft in an industrial building or an old manufacture that have been renovated for residential living is ideal. An interesting element to observe in this picture is that the layout of the couches set the parameters for the living room area without setting hard barriers in this big room like walls. The point is to let the natural and artificial light travel throughout the room without any kind of hindrances.
A focal point is the location where most of the activity happens in a room. The focal point of a bedroom is where the bed is located, for a dining room it is the dining table, in a media room it will be where the television set up, in a home office it will naturally be the working desk and so on. Interestingly enough a kitchen has two major focal points: the stovetop and the workspace that is the countertop. These focal points are usually side by side but sometimes a kitchen island is introduced to provide more space for food preparation. In both situations these important elements are very close to each other since after the food prepared it must be cooked which means that the stovetop must be close enough to bring it over easily. The current image describes perfectly the aforementioned situation where a kitchen island is at the very centre of the room and it is facing the sink and the induction cooking stove. What is to be remembered when working around the focal point is that it needs space where people can move around and go about their activities without any hindrance or unnecessary objects to block their way. Fluidity and space for movement is key around the focal point, just like a bed needs space around for movability and accessibility.
Symmetry has been an essential part of architecture and design for as long as mankind has constructed buildings and monuments. The perfect balance and equilibrium of the position of objects and their surroundings have been on the mind of many great artists and thinkers alike. Symmetry is a beautiful form of design that expresses balance of one side with another. To accomplish a task such as this one in one's home, the first step is to find the centre point which then traces an invisible line of separation between the two halves of the room that need to be symmetrical. The step that follows that is to place the same objects on each side in the exact opposite location. In this image, the hanging lamp is the middle point and everything around it is evenly distributed. On each side of the middle point, the hanging lamp in this case, there are the same number of dining room chairs, the place settings and of crossed bamboo stalks. To add a fun twist to the equation, the designers have placed wooden picture frames in slightly different positioning on either sides, which still gives the room a great atmosphere and maintain a delightful symmetry.
For small apartments where space is limited, preparation and pre-calculations are key. This means that one must decide how much moving space they require in order to create comfortable living quarters. Also, one must chose which room or area of the apartment is of the most importance. The image shown here is an apartment where the dominant living area is the living room. This is shown by how much more space is allotted to the living room. Measuring exactly how much space the living room offers will be a way to make a decision about the size, length and depth the sofa and furniture can have. In the current image, the designers have opted for a cosy and large sofa that offers a large amount of seating options which is perfect for entertaining guests. A round table stands in the corner of the room and doesn't take up too much space while still being perfect to serve dinner for four people. The apartment shown here is very fluid and offers a lot of leg room where one won't be constricted by too many furniture pieces that overwhelm the room: the more space, the better. Calculating the amount of space available before buying the furniture and appliances will go a long way in saving time, effort and money.
Triangulation is the
formation or division into triangles. Simply put, in a design and furnishing standpoint, it means to direct objects, furniture and decoration into a triangle shape or direction towards the main element of the room. The current image is of a bedroom with a slanted roof, which is the first point of triangulation and objects that point towards the bed such as the carpets on the floor and the lamps on the the side tables. The bed is the focal point of the room since most of the activity done in a room gravitates around the bed. It is the place where one sleeps, rests, reads and lounges. The bed has been placed in a corner where the roof is at its lowest point. This has been cleverly done because if the bed had been placed under the highest point of the roof, the space where it is lower would be wasted since no one can stand fully upright in that area. When a person is in bed, they are either lying down or sitting up which is perfect for the space that is available at that location. There is also something quite intimate about the placement of the bed there, which is like relaxing in a small playhouse or a secluded fortress. Triangulating objects toward the most important piece of furniture of the room can also be translated into directing chairs, a coffee table, carpets and plants towards the sofa or the television that are be the main attractions of the room.