Colour choices for the flat

Sometimes having an omnipresent colour in a room can seem a tad suffocating, but when the right tint is chosen it can have the very opposite effect. That is true for the sunset orange colour of the lounge shown in this picture. Orange is a great colour to have in a home since it sets the stage for warmth and optimism. This idea is proven by having a look at this room: it exudes happiness. Even the bookshelf has been painted in the same shade as the walls and ceiling; it is as though the sun lives in this space. With this uninterrupted optimistic sunshine, one is bound to have great family gatherings full of laughs and life. To balance out the vibrancy of the orange, light grey furniture have been introduced in the room as well as turquoise patterned cushions. They key is to create an equilibrium between the main colour present on the walls and ceiling by adding hints of other shades that are opposite in the colour spectrum. The same inspiration can be used with an entirely yellow or green room which also conjures sunshine. The idea is to use a colour that inspires positivity and warmth which will create the perfect setting for fun to be had.