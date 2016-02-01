Colour choices for the flat

When moving into a new home or deciding to revamp the flat, painting one or more walls can often suffice for a full transformation, and so would painting the entire space. There are so many options to choose from in the colour spectrum. Each tint has a list of qualities and significations proper to them. For instance, yellow is the colour of knowledge and mental agility, just like the sun, it is an uplifting and and illuminating shade that is bright and promotes inquisitiveness. The shade of orange is synonymous with warmth, happiness, optimism and rejuvenation which means that it assist in recovery when facing hard times. The colour green is for balance, harmony, perspective and for rebirth since it is the primary colour of spring. As for grey, it signifies neutrality, impartiality, compromise, transition and a balance between black and white. Red is a tint for warmth, power, action, energy, motivation and determination. A turquoise hue brings communication between the heart and the mind as well as being the colour of friendship, calm, peace and tranquility. The colour blue invites trust, honesty, loyalty, sincerity, inner security and it is a stress reducer. As for the pink, it signifies compassion, nurturing, love, intuition, empathy, kindness and when it is of a darker tone it exudes passion. The following inspirations will help anyone chose the right type of colour to paint in their home and how to implement it.
Sometimes having an omnipresent colour in a room can seem a tad suffocating, but when the right tint is chosen it can have the very opposite effect. That is true for the sunset orange colour of the lounge shown in this picture. Orange is a great colour to have in a home since it sets the stage for warmth and optimism. This idea is proven by having a look at this room: it exudes happiness. Even the bookshelf has been painted in the same shade as the walls and ceiling; it is as though the sun lives in this space. With this uninterrupted optimistic sunshine, one is bound to have great family gatherings full of laughs and life. To balance out the vibrancy of the orange, light grey furniture have been introduced in the room as well as turquoise patterned cushions. They key is to create an equilibrium between the main colour present on the walls and ceiling by adding hints of other shades that are opposite in the colour spectrum. The same inspiration can be used with an entirely yellow or green room which also conjures sunshine. The idea is to use a colour that inspires positivity and warmth which will create the perfect setting for fun to be had.
Here is a lovely idea for a kitchen where white walls are mixed with a light spring green and a textured stone wall. Since green is a colour of balance and harmony, these are qualities that can come in handy in a kitchen when two cooks bicker about who makes the best cuisine. Also, to introduce character and texture to a room, one or more white stone walls is a wonderful addition. When implementing a layered or textured material to a room it creates depth and protects the vibe of the room from the dullness of bland uncoloured and undecorated walls. Adding a material such as stone, marble, granite or brick in a kitchen creates a link to Nature as shown in this picture. The colour green invites the idea of the rebirth rejuvenating process of spring. It is also a great way to complement the stainless steel elements present in the room and the dark granite countertops. Another aspect that is noticeable in this kitchen, is that not all the walls have been coloured therefor not overcrowding the space with too many hues. This design has been made possible by K&R Design.
When a room is completely white it can lack personality and become uninteresting as well as tiresome over time. To remedy to this lack of colour, one can implement a
dégradé or a gradient variation of the same tint as shown in this image. The designers have opted for the lovely shade of pink in ascending intensity: from the light pink to the darker more passionate pink. This creates an interesting atmosphere for the room and provides a layered effect for the hallway it is in. Then, all that is needed is to harmonise the different shades of pink to a few objects in the room such as the two seats facing each other and the small chest of drawers. It also slightly disturbs the symmetry of the room which gives it a groovy twist. The same can be accomplished with another colour such as red or blue which would fit in any room of the home to jazz things up. If a room is white in its entirety, then it becomes boring: it would be a space where lifelessness persists and where no one would want to stay too long.
Here is another example of how to paint a room: several complementary colours. Since a bathroom is an area meant for bathing and personal hygiene, using different shades that relate to water and the shades of seas and oceans can is a stupendous idea. An ocean blue tint sits at the bottom of the wall and is completed by a tropical turquoise ocean hue as well as a deep lake navy shade that separates effectively the toilet area from the bathing space. The sponge painting method has been used in this bathroom to promote a layered effect while giving it a funky twist. The equation is completed harmoniously with a creamy beige on the rest of the walls. One can also play with colours of the same tint, also known as complementary colours, such as the cold hues that include blue, purple, and turquoise or with the warm colours that are yellow, orange and red. An interesting inspiration could be to mix cold and warm colours sporadically in a room all the while making sure the shades aren't overused. The main though to keep in mind is that all good things should be enjoyed in moderation.
Painting a ceiling can be tedious and a hard endeavour to take on. The preferred colour for a ceiling is usually white since this shade helps the natural light to travel throughout the room and it gives an illusion of having higher ceilings. Since light travels better with white ceilings, it is a good option to choose from when living in smaller quarters. Two great advantages of white are that it is usually the paint colour that is the least expensive and white can be coordinated with every other shade of the colour spectrum. White makes every other colour pop as shown in this picture. Only one wall has been painted with the vibrant and energetic red. There is just enough of the buoyant energy that red exudes in this room and it is tempered by its surrounding white walls, ceilings and light wooden furniture. Also the fact that the ceilings are in a triangular shape provide space and leave the room unconstricted where it is pleasant to hang out. White ceilings are an invitation to bring splashes of colour of any kind while still maintaining an agreeable atmosphere in the room.
Dark colours can be intimidating and something most people would want to avoid. Surely having pitch black walls is an option that should only be reserved for a dark rooms to develop photographs. However, there is a way to use the sultry and mystical aspects of dark shades in a home without instilling a negative or depressive atmosphere. That is the case for the bathroom shown here with a torrid yet inviting grey that contains silver hues. The uneven effect is created by sponge painting the walls and it results an intimate smoky looking room. Since the bathroom is a space for intimacy and privacy where one conducts their daily toilette, this shade is in perfect harmony with the aforementioned goal of a bathroom. Also, the light spots on the ceiling bring out the shimmery elements of the silver and uneven smokiness of the room. It is a very modern approach to how a bathroom can look like which can be perfect for a bachelor pad or a stylish in vogue couple.