No budget? Make a recycled interior!

Wood pallets have had an increase in their usefulness ever since designers and furniture makers have had a new interest for them. They are normally used to transport goods for shipping and handling, since they can support a heavy amount of weight, they are adequately adapted to support one or two people when they are recycled into furniture. Many things can be built from wood pallets whether it is a coffee table for the lounge, sofa chairs or a swing set. One that is very easy and quite solid is a transformation of wood pallets in a base of a bed. No need for a boxspring, wood pallets are here! In the current image, the ingenious idea was to assemble the pallets together and then, to suspend them from the ceiling to float above the ground. This bed is a dream come true. Before attempting to suspend a bed from the ceiling, it is crucial to figure out if the structural support of the home and the foundations are strong enough support that much weight. If it is not meant to hold that much weight, the same idea can be recreated by leaving the wood pallet bed base on the ground, to hang four ropes form the ceiling and attach them to the four corners of the bed, a nice bedroom illusion with a stable bed.