Recycle old objects the easy way!

What useful things can I make from junk? If you have a lot of old stuff around your house that you want to reuse then take some inspiration here. Repurposing an item means taking one thing and reusing it as something else that is also known as upcycling. To give an item a better purpose that is destined to trash, repurpose makes your home more beautiful and adds a personal touch. Repurposing makes a positive impact on the environment because when you plan to repurpose an item you are using your own creativity to create another useful item from that. Bottles, jeans, suitcases, cans, milk cartons, newspapers, tires, rakes and many other things can be used for upcycling or repurposing. It is not only suitable for the people in developing countries but you can also use your junk to create jewellery, bowl, baskets to name a few. The idea of repurposing comes from 1930s and 40s when people had little economic material resources. However, even in this modern age you can convert your old doors to a dining table and much more.
Decorate your home with just few things on hand by repurposing items around the house. Old keys to some forgotten locks, drawers, cabinets, etc can be repurposed as wall hooks. Here is how you can turn your old keys into hooks for new keys. First, bend your old keys stem into a hook with pliers carefully in the vise. However, if you don’t have a vise, then grip the stem with pliers by pressing the head against a hard surface. Do this process with every key you have one by one. On a piece of wood of your choice that matches well with your decor, measure and mark the point where you want the keys to attach and then line up the bent keys. Next attach the keys to the wood with screws or nails especially decorative furniture nails. Now hang your DIY rack on the wall and hang your keys on the hooks.
Have you ever thought of converting a wire mesh into a garden fire pit? Instead of throwing it out you can turn it into something useful. If your family love to spend time outdoor during winter then you can create a garden fire pit. It is a cheap and practical option that requires no construction skill or expense. All you need is wire mesh (avoid aluminium rim), some rocks or stone and fire bricks. On a non-flammable surface (gravel or dirt, etc) place the mesh, place stones around the rim and then build your fire inside the mesh. You can also dig a pit and place the mesh inside to make it more stable and then place decorative stones around it. Make a permanent garden fire pit with a mesh by laying wall blocks around it. You can also decorate your fire pit with different stones. You can arrange some seating around the fire pit for an outdoor BBQ party.
Love gardening? If yes, then you must take this idea of repurposing old dishware into garden planters. Now don’t throw away your broken or old teacups, plates, bowls and saucers instead create beautiful designer garden planters. To show off your creativity you can make designs and patterns on the planter if your dishware is plain. Use the mosaic method to attach the broken pieces with strong glue and then make a terra-cotta planter. Your DIY planter with old dishware will look beautiful and unique. You can also create bird feeder with broken teacups and broken plates as garden edging and ground cover. With this repurposing, you can decorate your garden and create stunning decor. To keep things out of the dump and to give your garden a little boost these DIY projects are a great way to repurpose your trash. Now, you can look at your broken dishware in a different way so that you can bring them back to life. The unique garden planters shown in the picture above have been designed by Lilac Coast, flower shops in UK.
Filing cabinets are a good storage solution that offers a customized approach to your needs. But what if you don’t need it or it becomes extra furniture that takes space. Here is the time when you should repurpose it and turn it into a rolling kitchen unit. It is a creative alternative to kitchen cabinetry that can save money and add uniqueness to your decor. However, your cabinet must have working hardware and cabinets and no major damage is there in the item. To make a rolling kitchen unit, all you have to do is to remove any residual such as tape, grime, labels, etc and also remove the drawers. Coat your cabinet with primer and then spray paint it. Drill the bottom of the cabinet with holes for the screws; attach the utensil rack to the side by drilling holes. On top of the cabinet place the cutting board, now insert the drawers back in the case and then fill the cabinets with utensils by using S-hooks.
Old cable reels can be given new life by repurposing them into elegant pieces of home furniture . You can make an interesting side table with an old cable reel that saves a lot of money. Things you will need are metal rods bent to form the legs of the table, laminated wood panel, wood coating and spray paint. Turn the reel upside down, coat the wood with laminate coating; paint the wood if required. Now hammer the metal legs onto the round wood panel and attach them to the surface by clamps for additional stability, and now you have a modern side table. If done properly this table can be turned out nicely and takes minimum time to complete compared to other DIY tables. If you love classy and elegant furniture in your home then this one is for you. Pair this side table with a pot of flowers or glass bottles and enjoy decorating it.
Do you have an old rake that you want to throw away? Skip the idea of throwing it, here is a stylish way to repurpose your old rake. When rake got rusty to handle people throw them out, but now you can save money and at the same time decorate your kitchen with the same old rake. Therefore, grab your old rake, sand it down, clean it and paint with the colour of your choice. Paint your rake with a bright pop of colour to match with your kitchen decor and mount it into the wall and use rake teeth to hang the utensils such as knife, fork, spoons, etc that works as hooks. Not only this you can also hang your jewellery, keys, belt, coat, gardening tools and others in this rake holder. As there are endless possibilities of creating DIY rake holder finding new uses for this old item is many. Do you love luxurious homes? Here is an architecture ideabook that is sure to amaze you - A modern penthouse filled with luxury