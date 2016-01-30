Recycle old objects the easy way!

What useful things can I make from junk? If you have a lot of old stuff around your house that you want to reuse then take some inspiration here. Repurposing an item means taking one thing and reusing it as something else that is also known as upcycling. To give an item a better purpose that is destined to trash, repurpose makes your home more beautiful and adds a personal touch. Repurposing makes a positive impact on the environment because when you plan to repurpose an item you are using your own creativity to create another useful item from that. Bottles, jeans, suitcases, cans, milk cartons, newspapers, tires, rakes and many other things can be used for upcycling or repurposing. It is not only suitable for the people in developing countries but you can also use your junk to create jewellery, bowl, baskets to name a few. The idea of repurposing comes from 1930s and 40s when people had little economic material resources. However, even in this modern age you can convert your old doors to a dining table and much more.