Find the right flooring for every room

Nothing sees more foot traffic than a floor. It is crucial to use the appropriate flooring materials for every room according to the purpose it serves. There is a plethora of material types available and choosing the right one for every room of the home will go a long way in making that living space comfortable and agreeable to look at. There are options in colour tones and motifs for every budget such as ceramic, wood, marble, stone, laminate, concrete, carpeting or tiles. For example, having a carpeted kitchen floor can become a hindrance and a real problem to keep clean, that is why ceramic tiles or a stone floor are usually the perfect choice of material for a kitchen. There is also a multitude of choice when it comes to coordinating the floor tint to the rest of the decor of the room. The following ideas will serve as a great way to enhance the cosy and convenience factors of the home as well as the overall look of the room it is in.
If a home contains one very important room, it is the kitchen. This room brings people together and facilitates the process of making food as well as being the meeting and focal point of the home. It goes without saying that the kitchen is a world of hustle and bustle! Many types of flooring materials are facilitators that help create a comfortable, hygienic and activity-ready room. The most common type is ceramic tiles that can be kept in the same kitchen for outstandingly long time which is a great value for its lower cost when comparing it to other materials. A wooden floor can also be laid down as long as it has been adequately varnished to prevent damage to the wood when a liquid is spilt on the floor. Marble flooring or an imitation of marble is also a good choice for the kitchen. There is a new trend that has been introduced into homes recently which is concrete: its solidity is uncontested and it is fantastic value to the home since it is a very resistant and solid material. Another positive element that concrete offers, is that it can be painted and varnished in any colour to bring a splash of life in the the kitchen as shown in this vibrant cherry red kitchen.
A bathroom requires a floor type that is water resistant and not too slippery to avoid accidents,these elements are the most important factors to take into account when designing or renovating that room. The current image is of a bathroom with a checkered small ceramic tile design. The designers have opted for a black and white style for the bathtub and toilet area and they spruced things up by adding a colourful motif in the sink and storage cupboard area.This creates a textured effect and a lovely appearance for this bathroom.One does not necessarily need to use plain white tiles for the bathroom, but in the end it is a matter of taste. The bathroom is a space that sees a lot of activity and water in a day so it should be made to be comfortable and inviting. If the budget permits, a marble floor is also another good option for the bathroom. However, if a person is on a stricter budget there is an array of marble imitation tiles that exist that can be laid on the floor. These options for a bathroom floor offer a fashionable, safe and hygienic solution for the home.
Every home has a hallway, may it be long, large or small, it is an important part that should not be overlooked. Wooden floors are usually the more favoured option since the are easy to maintain, they are comfortable and they come in a variety of wood types, prices, tints and designs. The image shown here is of a warm wooden herringbone pattern for the hallway which in the end promotes a stylish and classic look. A good element to keep in mind is the colour tint of the floor: when the walls of the hallway are of a pale tint or white as shown in this picture, opting for a darker tone for the floor will create a colour opposition that is quite pleasing to the eye. The same idea can be applied to a hallway with darker toned walls where a light tinted floor is laid. One can also chose a carpeted floor or a trail carpet on wood or any other type of material for floors such as tiles, may they be big or small. For an industrial feel, varnished or unvarnished concrete, stone or aged wood are a good solution. If wood is the preferred material, it can be laid on the floor in slats, diagonally, in geometrical patterns, in squares, single or double herringbone or even randomly.
The living room is a space where anything is possible! Every kind of material can cover the floor and still fit in very well. Unlike the bathroom or the kitchen where one must be be weary of liquids being spilt on the floor or the safety it procures, the living room is an area where everything can be adjusted to one's liking. All materials can be used in the living room for flooring; wood, carpeting, concrete, tiling, stones, bamboo etc.. In this image, the designers have opted for a magnificent reddish rose tinted marble floor. The end result is quite a stunner since it brings more colour into the equation as well as augmenting the room's elegance and luxurious feel. Also, marble is a classic material type and it will never go out of style, so spending a little more on this type of quality of floor will serve for a long time. Sometimes adding a carpet in the middle of the room can give an inviting atmosphere to the living room as shown in this picture. A carpet would also fit marvellously well on any other type of floor, the added bonus is that so many colours and patterns are available for carpets. The only thing left after that is to match the carpet to the rest of the decor of the room, to the floor or even both.
The sacred space of respite and the area where people regroup is the bedroom. Its significance is of great importance and the way it is decorated and configured can greatly affect the mood of the person living there. If there is one element that should not be overlooked, it is definitely the floor. The reason for this is simple, a person can spend a lot of time barefoot on this floor which explains how the type of material chosen will affect the comfortability of the bedroom. If wooden floors are in place, they must be perfectly polished since waking up to a splinter in a foot is anything but pleasant. Also, if a person wants marble, stone or ceramic flooring, they should consider if they prefer having cold floors at all times or if underfloor heating would be beneficial to be installed. A bamboo floor can be very comfortable as well having a plush overall carpeting. All materials are to be considered for this precious personal space. A big or small carpet can also be introduced into a bedroom at the feet or the sides of the bed to give a stylish character to the bedroom or simply not to wake up to ice cold floors during the winter season. Wood is a universal material that can fit in almost any room, and the bedroom is no exception to that.
Last but not least is the children's room, may it be play time of sleep time. The choice of floor material is extremely important since the main focus here is the safety of the little loved ones. Kids fall and trip over things, that is a well-known fact, so using a hard surface such as concrete or porcelain tiles might not be the optimal solution here. The multipurpose wood material is a safe bet, since it is a surface that is not as hard as marble. A wooden floor is also a a material that brings cosy charm to the room. The big winner for a children's room is the shaggy carpet. Whether it is covering the entire space of the floor of the room or just in parts, a plush carpet will cushion any bad fall and offer a really enjoyable play space to spend away the hours for the little ones. As shown in the picture, there is a fluffy carpet that takes up most of the space in the room, and it has been placed over wooden floor. The great thing about a carpet for a child's room is that so many styles exist to cater to the special design requirements of this room which means that some can be found with pictures of animals, boats, stars, pirates and so much more. What is shown in this image has been made possible by Ma Petite Chaise.