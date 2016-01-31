Find the right flooring for every room

The living room is a space where anything is possible! Every kind of material can cover the floor and still fit in very well. Unlike the bathroom or the kitchen where one must be be weary of liquids being spilt on the floor or the safety it procures, the living room is an area where everything can be adjusted to one's liking. All materials can be used in the living room for flooring; wood, carpeting, concrete, tiling, stones, bamboo etc.. In this image, the designers have opted for a magnificent reddish rose tinted marble floor. The end result is quite a stunner since it brings more colour into the equation as well as augmenting the room's elegance and luxurious feel. Also, marble is a classic material type and it will never go out of style, so spending a little more on this type of quality of floor will serve for a long time. Sometimes adding a carpet in the middle of the room can give an inviting atmosphere to the living room as shown in this picture. A carpet would also fit marvellously well on any other type of floor, the added bonus is that so many colours and patterns are available for carpets. The only thing left after that is to match the carpet to the rest of the decor of the room, to the floor or even both.