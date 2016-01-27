Everyone enjoys showering. But you may find it boring, if you use the same shower for years. Most of the people are not satisfied with using the same type of showers for years. Many people find it weird to move their body, according to the flow of water from the shower to get washed. The fixed showers interfere with the convenience of the user and hinder the joy of showering in some cases. All these troubles can be solved using a single shower, which is different from other types of showers-hand showers. Hand showers are not mounted on walls, unlike other showers. These showers can be held in the hand and the user can wet any part of his/her body without moving the whole body. All you have to do is to move the hand shower and get showered. This shower also controls water wastage. Hand showers are always an asset to a bathroom. It would be nice if you fix a hand shower along with the other showers you have.

If a colourful house is what you have been looking for, this architecture ideabook is meant for you. Walk through this residence and get inspired! - A lively apartment with delightful colours