How to organize wires and install a USB jack

The table that we showed you earlier has a slot in which cables and wires can be fixed, which is very useful when you need to disconnect a laptop as it is not necessary to bend under the table to unplug the wire.

For those who do not have such a table, but want to organize a mountain of wires and cables, other alternatives are available. One tip is to use nylon cable ties to hold them together, but remember that if you need to remove the cables, you will have to cut the clamp and replace it with a new one.

A similar option is the flexible wire organizer, which can be found in hardware stores, among other places. With this, wires or cables are wrapped in a spiral, which can be removed and repositioned without a problem when more wires need to be accommodated. Sometimes, however, just decreasing the length of certain wires or cables not only considerably improves the chaos, but also provides the space to add another wire or cable.

Wires can also be wrapped in a simple cardboard cut into a bone shape and with grooves at the ends to attach the wires or cables. However, before adopting any of these ideas, make sure that the equipment is in the place where you want to fix it and that there are no unnecessary and unused cables in the pile of wires.

Another good tip is to tag each wire or cable so that you can find it more easily when you need it.