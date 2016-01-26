Maintain your home appliances with these easy tips

To get the most out of your appliances timely care and servicing is important. This can be applied to even small appliances such as a coffee machine, microwave, etc. Though a coffee maker is a small appliance, water deposits, hardened sugar and coffee stains can affect the taste of your coffee in the long run. You can clean them with soapy water but, to remove tough stains use vinegar. Mix a ratio of 2:1 water and vinegar solution and pour it inside the coffee pot to do the cleaning. Turn the coffee maker on, once it is done brewing, pour out the coffee pot and run the coffee machine with just water to clean the pot. Microwave is yet another very essential home appliance that should be cleaned from time to time. There are many ways to clean your microwave such as cleaning with vinegar and water, with lemon, with dishwasher liquid and with baking soda. No matter what method you use, make sure that you air out and let the microwave dry after cleaning for at least 10 minutes.

We hope cleaning appliances will not seem difficult anymore. With this ideabook on homify, give a fresh new start to the year 2016! - Start the year fresh and clean.