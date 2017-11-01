8 renovation ideas to spruce up your kitchen

Regardless of the type and size of house you have, having a well-designed kitchen is a need you cannot overlook. It is not only the place where you cook up sumptuous dishes, but it also serves as a space to bring out your creativity and skills- in a way. Kitchens do not have to be shabby and drab looking-whether it is a new or old house. It is possible to give an aesthetic and functional makeover to the kitchen in your apartment or house.
Ideas to give your kitchen a refreshing makeover
Actually, there is no fixed formula to revamp an existing kitchen. It depends on factors like size and type of house, your budget and functional needs, etc. Still, you can select from the following kitchen renovation ideas:
If budget is no bar and you have taste in things, ensure the kitchen is redesigned in a manner so that every nuance is taken care of. From placing rack for storing spices to selecting the tiles for sink, everything should be done carefully. Along with aesthetic aspects, usage issues also need to be addressed. Along with quality of selected flooring material, you have to look at durability too.
Just like the other rooms of your house, the lighting in the kitchen has to be set up in the best possible manner. Again, it varies on factors like style and size of your kitchen and the budget as well. If you are opting for an overhaul, install LED lights. You may also install different types of lights in kitchen- based on your needs. Some people are there who prefer using natural light in a useful way in the kitchen. In that case, you may get new windows to let in more sunlight. The light and warmth can enhance your mood when cooking.
Checkout 5 kitchen lighting ideas here.
Using apt and stylish furniture in the kitchen can be useful when you plan for a revamp. You can get floor standing or wall hanging wardrobes. These can be used to keep valuable cutlery and utensils. You may as well use such wardrobes to store spices and small containers. Based on budget and needs, these can be made of wood, ply or metal. However, those with smaller kitchens opt for racks with wheels beneath- which paves way for enhanced mobility and reorganization as per need.
A good ol’ bench in the kitchen area gives it a retro feel that you will love. Throw in a bench, painted in red checkers, or stripes to give your kitchen a really cool feel. And, yes, you can also sit down and enjoy hot patties and burgers while they are being served right off the counter. If your kitchen is large and spacious place a bench parallel to the cooking platform to achieve symmetry.
The evolution of kitchen designs has completely changed the way one perceives a cooking space. You can use an interior designer’s help and build a kitchen with an island, and a designated space for the family to huddle together for breakfast. Horizontal lines in the woodwork had a visual appeal to the kitchen. Also, use the space above the counter to make designated places for your oven and other cooking units that you use regularly. This is a kitchen idea that simply cannot go wrong.
Though there are many variants of kitchen designs, you cannot go wrong with the black and white design. White gives the whole kitchen a sense of neatness and serenity, while black gives it a dash of elegance. There are people who use bright coloured paint and designer tiles in their kitchens to make it look colourful and enticing. It is not a bad idea, but you can walk the retro way as well. Black and white are two hues that exude a timeless appeal- whether it is in cars or in the house! So, combining these two hues will be ideal to give your kitchen a classy and retro look. You may make use of marble and granite in this regard and stones is also ideal. If budget is an issue, opt for ceramic tiles. Ensure the color scheme is maintained when buying new appliances for the kitchen as well.
When you pick a modern design, you have the freedom to go wild and give the kitchen a really personalized touch. You can play with colours and contrasts to give the kitchen an eclectic look. This for instance is a really cool design idea with the furnishings in a deep green with hues of yellow, white walls and pretty lilac banquettes. A spot of burgundy here and there give this kitchen a rich and contemporary look.
Sometimes, a simple and clean design can make your cooking space look regal and striking. Remember, not to clutter your kitchen space too much. The glossy finish of the cupboards conveys an indisputable elegance in a space that transmits sophistication and functionality in equal measures. Setting up a new slab of granite that complements the colour of the cupboards, is yet another great way to give your kitchen a plush and sophisticated look.
So, you can see that there are myriads of ways to give the kitchen a refreshing look and enhance functionality. Your budget and taste are two factors that matter in choosing an ideal revamp method. You can be creative and take inputs from friends and close ones too. Of course you will benefit by using available online resources in this regard.