​How to furnish in art deco style?

Marble was used for building purposes, many centuries ago. The Vaudeville Brasserie in Paris was built using marble in the art deco style. This monument has sculptures in modern and classical style as well. Nowadays, marble is easily available in a variety of designs and patterns. People who wish to design their homes in art deco style won’t find it hard to integrate marble in the interiors of their home. For designing your home in art deco style, you can use marble in the dining room, drawing hall, bedroom and restroom.

