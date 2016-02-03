Storage solutions for small bathrooms

The corners of small bathrooms can be utilised very effectively. If you have been ignoring the idea of installing a corner shelving unit in your bathroom, its time you reconsider it. It is one of the best suited fixtures for small bathrooms. These units are specially designed for the corners. They are also very convenient and stylish at the same time. You can mount it at the corner by the wet area or beside the sink, whichever suits you better. These type of fixtures take less space by efficiently utilizing the corners.

